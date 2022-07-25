BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Red Carpet PDA
06/30/2022
These couples made the red carpet even hotter!
Exclusive
04:46
BET Awards 2022Fave Talks About the Importance of Spreading Afrobeats
Fave discusses the uniquely African genre afrobeats and the importance of increasing its exposure, then performs her feel-good song "Baby Riddim."
07/25/2022
Exclusive
04:43
BET Awards 2022Pheelz Discusses the Spirituality of Afrobeats
Pheelz talks about his deep relationship with afrobeats and how BET's early support of the genre has helped it grow, then performs his song "Finesse."
07/18/2022
Exclusive
05:10
BET Awards 2022Meet Next Up: Afrobeats Artist Mannywellz
Nigerian Afrobeats singer Mannywellz discusses his musical inspirations and performs the slow jam "So Good" from his 2020 album "Mirage."
07/15/2022
Exclusive
05:01
BET Awards 2022First Time on the BET Awards Stage
Many artists performed on the BET Awards main stage for the very first time, including Muni Long, Latto, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow and gospel group Maverick City Music.
07/14/2022
Exclusive
09:15
BET Awards 2022BET Awards 2022: Who Wore What?
From sculptural braids to glamorous gowns and modern, colorful suits, explore all the most memorable style moments from the BET Awards 2022.
07/13/2022
Exclusive
04:05
BET Awards 2022Tami Roman Talks Black Culture at the BET Awards 2022
Tami Roman speaks with Latto, Billy Porter, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Jazmine Sullivan, Ms. Pat and more about the global impact and importance of Black culture at the BET Awards 2022.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
04:27
BET Awards 2022BET Awards 2022: Legendary Status
From host Taraji P. Henson to the A-list talent and unforgettable tribute to Lifetime Achievement honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, look back at what took the BET Awards 2022 to legendary status.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
03:31
BET Awards 2022The Hottest Dance Moments of the 2022 BET Awards
Lizzo opens the 2022 BET Awards with a bang, and artists like Muni Long, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Latto and Kirk Franklin light up the stage all night with their smooth and sexy dance moves.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
04:18
BET Awards 2022Best Stage Moments at the BET Awards 2022
Relive some of the highlights from the BET Awards 2022 stage, including memorable performances from Muni Long and Latto, an HBCU showdown and an iconic ballroom moment with Billy Porter.
07/11/2022
Exclusive
04:53
BET Awards 2022Best Hip-Hop Moments at the BET Awards 2022
Look back on some of the best moments from the BET Awards 2022, including surprise performances, a tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Latto's tearful acceptance speech for Best New Artist.
07/11/2022
Highlight
06:33
BET Awards 2022Mic Drop: The Best Speeches of the 2022 BET Awards
Janelle Monáe rejects bigotry, Latto sheds a tear, Kirk Franklin honors the next generation and a surprise guest celebrates Diddy in the most memorable speeches of the BET Awards 2022.
07/11/2022
Exclusive
30:00
BET Awards 2022The BET Awards 2022 in 30 Minutes
From a standout Lizzo performance to Taraji P. Henson’s superstar hosting job, check out the best moments and biggest highlights from the BET Awards 2022.
07/11/2022
09:15
BET Awards 2022BET Awards 2022: ‘You Wore What?’
Check out BET.com’s picks on the celebs who truly slayed the red carpet with fabulous hair, designer looks, and serving body for days from this year’s amazing show.
07/10/2022
Exclusive
05:24
BET Awards 2022Behind the Scenes with PaintScaping
PaintScaping CEO Philippe Bergeron and vice president of operations Mike Cianciola use 3D projection mapping technology to project highlights from the BET Awards onto the Hollywood sign.
07/08/2022
Red Carpet
22:07
BET Awards 2022The BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Recap
Affion Crocket gears up for culture's biggest night by hitting the red carpet to chat with an array of artists and performers, including GoGo Morrow, Marsai Martin, Tamar Braxton and more.
07/08/2022
Exclusive
06:25
BET Awards 2022Taraji P. Henson's Best Host Moments
Beyond serving style with every look, BET Awards 2022 host Taraji P. Henson spotlighted Black excellence, got real about social issues and handled the unexpected with grace and humor.
07/08/2022
Exclusive
03:52
BET Awards 2022J.C. Smith Discusses Bringing Black ASL to the BET Awards
Black ASL advocate J.C. Smith discusses his background within the Black deaf community, what he brings to the culture of Black ASL, and what it was like to shine at the BET Awards.
07/08/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Celebs Who Sparkled And Shined on the Red Carpet
Celebs walked the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022, ready to be seen in glistening and gleaming fabrics!
07/08/2022
01:12
BET Awards 2022BET Awards 2022: Nipsey Hussle: A Hero Always in Our Hearts
The rapper, activist, and hero wanted to lift his community, and he proved it every day.
07/08/2022
