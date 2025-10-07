Elmiene - "Crystal Tears"
06/09/2025
Elmiene performs his song "Crystal Tears" on the BET Amplified stage at the BET Awards 2025.
The Waymaker 2025 BET Experience Main Stage Presented by ToyotaBET Awards 2025
The Waymaker 2025 BET Experience Main Stage, presented by Toyota—where the most notable Black men in sports, music, and culture lead powerful conversations that move us forward.
07/10/2025
2025 BET Experience Saturday Music Stage Presented by ToyotaBET Awards 2025
Experience the energy of the 2025 BET Experience Saturday Music Stage, presented by Toyota—where culture, music, and unforgettable live performances collide in the heart of Los Angeles.
07/10/2025
Exclusive
Van Van is celebrating her crown.BET Awards 2025
Van Van's CROWN premiere moment is a tribute to hair freedom, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression. Brought to you in partnership with Dove.
07/02/2025
Exclusive
BET Awards 2025 - Davontaé Washington, Presented by SheaMoisture HairBET Awards 2025
Presented by SheaMoisture Hair, renowned hairstylist Davontaé Washington creates a wide range of elegant looks at the Tyler Perry's Sistas Salon.
06/30/2025
Exclusive
The BET Awards 2025 in 30 Minutes, Presented by State Farm®BET Awards 2025
Relive the best BET Awards 2025 moments, including Jamie Foxx's emotional speech, Teyana Taylor's performance and much more, in this recap presented by State Farm.
06/27/2025
Highlight
Chris Brown Wins the Viewer's Choice AwardBET Awards 2025
DC Young Fly accepts the BET Awards 2025 Viewer's Choice Award, presented by McDonald's, on behalf of winner Chris Brown for his song "Residuals."
06/24/2025
Exclusive
Deleon Gets the Crowd Rocking on the BET Awards Red CarpetBET Awards 2025
Winner of the Deleon DJ competition, Thurston, gets the crowd rocking on the BET Awards Red Carpet.
06/24/2025
Exclusive
Deleón Opening Acts Pledge Winner Speaks on his InfluencesBET Awards 2025
Deleón Opening Acts Pledge DJ Competition winner speaks on his influences, today's DJ scene & more.
06/23/2025
Exclusive
Specialty Cocktails to Soulful Sounds with DeleónBET Awards 2025
From specialty cocktails to soulful sounds, Deleón curated a true vibe on the 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet.
06/23/2025
Legacy in Motion: HBCYOU Effect, Presented by P&GBET Awards 2025
Presented by P&G, HBCU alums and student ambassadors reflect on the HBCYOU scholarships and how they help recipients achieve their dreams.
06/18/2025
Highlight
Coins and Confessions, Presented by AllyBET Awards 2025
Presented by Ally, stars attending the BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live! preshow sound off on their best financial advice.
06/16/2025
Highlight
Doechii Accepts the Best Female Hip Hop Artist AwardBET Awards 2025
Doechii steps onto the BET Awards 2025 stage to accept the Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award.
06/10/2025
Performance
Kirk Franklin Performs a Medley of HitsBET Awards 2025
Kirk Franklin performs a medley of beloved gospel hits, including "Silver and Gold," "Do It Again" and "Stomp," with Tamar Braxton, Jamal Roberts and Muni Long at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Highlight
Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon AwardBET Awards 2025
Gospel legend Kirk Franklin accepts the fourth and final Ultimate Icon Award of the night at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Highlight
GloRilla Accepts the Best Gospel/Inspirational AwardBET Awards 2025
GloRilla, Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music step onto the BET Awards 2025 stage to accept the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for "RAIN DOWN ON ME."
06/10/2025
Performance
Brittney Spencer - "No More Rain (in This Cloud)"BET Awards 2025
Brittney Spencer performs "No More Rain (in This Cloud)" during the Angie Stone tribute at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Performance
Celebrating 25 Years of 106 & ParkBET Awards 2025
Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, T.I., B2K, Bow Wow and others perform their hits in celebration of the 25th anniversary of 106 & Park at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Performance
Snoop Dogg Performs a Medley of HitsBET Awards 2025
Snoop Dogg performs a medley of hits, including "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" and "The Next Episode," with Charlie Wilson, Warren G and Kurupt at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Highlight
Snoop Dogg Accepts the Ultimate Icon AwardBET Awards 2025
Rapper and Renaissance man Snoop Dogg accepts the third Ultimate Icon Award of the night at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Trailer
New Sistas Episode Airing Next Wednesday at 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
A fed-up Sabrina takes control of her life and goes searching for direction on the wild side. Don’t miss Sistas — all-new Next Wednesday at 9/8c on BET.
07/25/2025
Trailer
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Preview
It’s not just influence—it’s impact. Season 3 airs tonight, and Atlanta’s most followed are showing you what it really takes behind the posts, the pressure, and the power moves. Airs Tonight at 10/9c on BET
07/22/2025
Trailer
College Hill: Celebrity Edition Season 3 Preview
The wait is over—College Hill: Celebrity Edition Season 3 airs tonight. Watch as a new group of celebrity classmates faces the highs, lows, and culture shocks of campus life. Airs Tonight at 9/8c on BET
07/22/2025
Trailer
The Impact Atlanta S3 (BET+ on BET)
You’ve seen the likes and the headlines. Now see the real story. Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta dives into the lives of the city’s most influential tastemakers—unfiltered, unrelenting, and unapologetic. Premieres Tomorrow, July 22 at 10/9c on BET
07/21/2025
Trailer
Celebrity Edition Season 3 Preview
From BET+ to your TV screen. Season 3 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition brings a new class of celebrity students into the HBCU spotlight—where campus life meets personal transformation in the most unexpected ways. Premieres Tomorrow, July 22 at 9/8c on BET
07/21/2025