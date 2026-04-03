The Scoreboard: Titles Clinched, Upsets Shake Up Unrivaled, and Laila Edwards Delivers Again
03/03/2026
CIAA and SWAC champions are crowned, Aliyah Boston is ruled out of Unrivaled semifinals with injury, and Olympic gold medalist Laila Edwards scores an overtime winner for Wisconsin.
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Watching
04:52
Next Up With Kamorea 'KK' Arnold
UConn Huskies shooting guard KK Arnold is NEXT UP in the world of sports and featured in this episode of Next Up presented by Jeep Gladiator
03/04/2026
06:28
Next Up: Gymnast Morgan Price presented by Jeep® Grand Cherokee
University of Arkansas gymnast Morgan Price is our next guest in the world of sports in this episode of Next Up presented by Jeep® Grand Cherokee
03/25/2026
08:19
Next Up: Kiki Iriafen Is Building a New Era of the WNBA
She’s stylish, strategic, brutally competitive — and stepping into the WNBA at the perfect moment to make her mark.
11/26/2025
05:08
Next Up: Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody is our next guest in the world of sports in this episode of Next Up presented by Jeep® Wrangler.
03/12/2026
11:26
Next Up: Quincy Wilson Is the Teen Track Phenom Redefining Greatness
After becoming the youngest American Olympic champion in track & field, the Maryland sprinter is proving that history was just his warm-up.
12/03/2025
05:25
Next Up: Rajah Caruth
The rising stock car driver reflects on falling in love with the sport as a kid, being one of the only Black faces at the track, and why nothing compares to experiencing a race in person.
04/02/2026
09:58
Next Up: Starr Andrews Is Redefining Grace, Grit and Greatness
The history-making figure skater opens up about the moment that changed her career, the mother who shaped her path, and the strength it takes to rise in a sport that wasn’t built for her.
11/19/2025
08:28
Next Up: Will Anderson Jr.’s Rise From Pro Bowl Standout to Texans Cornerstone
From Pro Bowl recognition to a secured fifth-year option, the Houston pass rusher’s rapid rise proves he’s not just promising — he’s foundational.
04/09/2026
05:01
The Scoreboard Sits Down With Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole to Unpack the Magic of 106 & Sports
In an exclusive Scoreboard interview, the hosts break down the live-show energy, the unfiltered guest conversations, and how 106 & Sports honors the legacy of 106 & Park while creating a bold new lane for sports and culture.
12/03/2025
02:11
The Scoreboard: Bryce Young Stuns the Rams, Shedeur Gets the Nod, and LSU Drops Video-Game Numbers
A weekend of upsets, commitment to the future in Cleveland, and offensive dominance in Baton Rouge — we’re catching you up on all the action.
12/01/2025
04:14
The Scoreboard: 25 Black Sports Moments That Took Over 2025
Records fell, trophies stacked up, and history got rewritten. Here’s how Black athletes dominated the year from start to finish.
12/15/2025
01:42
The Scoreboard: Before There Was an A'ja or an Angel, There Was Her
Women's History Month kicks off with a celebration of the trailblazers who didn't wait for a seat at the table — they built the whole room.
03/05/2026
01:28
The Scoreboard: Derrick Rose Gets His Flowers, Dawn Staley Dominates, and Stefon Diggs Heads to the Super Bowl
Chicago honors Derrick Rose with a jersey retirement, South Carolina hands Vanderbilt its first loss of the season, and Stefon Diggs and Cardi B celebrate a Super Bowl berth.
01/27/2026
01:43
The Scoreboard: Final Four Spotlight, Michael Jordan Speaks, and Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest
Madison Booker and Rori Harmon lead Texas toward the Final Four, Michael Jordan opens up about NASCAR and his legal battle, and Tiger Woods faces a DUI arrest.
03/30/2026
01:59
The Scoreboard: Forget the Scouting Report — The WNBA Draft Is a Fashion Showcase
Before the picks are announced, the fashion statements are made. From Angel Reese to Rickea Jackson, here’s how WNBA draft stars turned the red carpet into a moment.
04/10/2026
02:07
The Scoreboard: Hawks' Magic City Night, Mist Win Unrivaled, and Fournette's 4-Carat Flex
Atlanta's strip club promo sparks debate, women's hoops gets its flowers, and the Patriots move on — here's everything you need to know this week in sports.
03/05/2026
01:13
The Scoreboard: LSU’s 101-Point Rout, Laila Edwards’ NCAA Title, Kevin Durant’s Milestone and 23XI Racing’s Surge
From March Madness to Olympic momentum and NBA history, this weekend delivered record-setting performances across every level of sport.
03/23/2026
02:43
The Scoreboard: Miracles, Moments, and Mayhem Across Sports
A Bears playoff stunner, Cam Newton’s emotional homecoming, JuJu Watkins’ historic honor, and a developing situation involving Notre Dame’s head coach.
01/13/2026
02:45
The Scoreboard: Records, Rivalries & Real Love: Inside This Weekend's Biggest Moments in Sports
Bryce Young’s huge day, South Carolina’s statement win, Shedeur’s first NFL snap, and the surprise gift that had Karl-Anthony Towns in tears.
11/17/2025
02:23
The Scoreboard: Titles Clinched, Upsets Shake Up Unrivaled, and Laila Edwards Delivers Again
CIAA and SWAC champions are crowned, Aliyah Boston is ruled out of Unrivaled semifinals with injury, and Olympic gold medalist Laila Edwards scores an overtime winner for Wisconsin.
03/03/2026
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