Black + Iconic: Style Gods

Black + Iconic: Style Stories - Beverly Johnson

06/15/2023

Supermodel Beverly Johnson talks about her passion for civil rights, kicking off her career on the runway and becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of American Vogue.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Exclusive
05:06

Black + Iconic: Style Stories - Misa Hylton
Black + Iconic: Style GodsS1

Celebrity stylist Misa Hylton reveals what style means to her, how she got her start dressing R&B group Jodeci for their first music video, her fashion inspirations and more.
04/04/2023
Exclusive
03:44

Black + Iconic: Style Stories - Zerina Akers
Black + Iconic: Style GodsS1

Fashion designer and advocate Zerina Akers reveals how she became Beyoncé's personal stylist and describes her efforts to support Black creators through her Black Owned Everything movement.
04/04/2023
Exclusive
04:29

Black + Iconic: Style Stories - Selita Ebanks
Black + Iconic: Style GodsS1

Model and actress Selita Ebanks talks about her first big break, the pressure she felt as the only Black Victoria's Secret Angel and empowering young people through her charity work.
06/02/2023
Exclusive
05:55

Black + Iconic: Style Stories - Beverly Johnson
Black + Iconic: Style Gods

Supermodel Beverly Johnson talks about her passion for civil rights, kicking off her career on the runway and becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of American Vogue.
06/15/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Vote Now for the BET Awards 2023 Viewer's Choice Award
BET Awards 2023

It's your chance to decide whether Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, SZA, Burna Boy, Jack Harlow, Future, Beyoncé or Drake will win the Viewer's Choice Award at the BET Awards 2023 on Sunday at 8/7c.
06/20/2023
Trailer
00:30

Queen Collective Showcases Camp Founder Girls
Queen CollectiveS4

Contessa Gayles directs a Queen Collective film about a summer camp that has provided a haven for Black girls for nearly 100 years in Founder Girls, premiering Saturday at 8/7c on BET.
06/16/2023
Trailer
01:00

Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 Trailer

The actress marks a milestone birthday with friends and family in Africa to connect with her heritage on BET+ original series Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, now streaming.
06/14/2023
Trailer
02:07

Average Joe Trailer

A man's life is upended when he learns his deceased father stole $10 million from the Russian mafia on the BET+ original series Average Joe, streaming June 26.
06/13/2023
Trailer
00:30

America in Black Covers the Culture
E1

The leading voices in the community are covering the biggest stories impacting Black culture today and tomorrow on America in Black, with an all-new episode Sunday, July 2, at 10/9c.
06/05/2023