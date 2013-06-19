BET to Premiere Harriet on Juneteenth 06/17/2022
A befitting musical tribute for Juneteenth, the recording artists Xilla feat. Tony Hemmings perform the song “Tubman” dedicated to Harriet Tubman, one of America’s original freedom fighters. Watch the BET premiere of the movie Harriet, Sunday June 19 at 8/7C.
Watching
05:04
South Africans' and African-Americans' Shared Struggle
South Africa's celebration of their June 16 student uprising coincides with African-Americans' celebration of Juneteenth.
06/19/2013
00:30
Celebrate Juneteenth with BET's Freedom Day Marathon
Spend Juneteenth watching inspirational movies, shows and social justice commentaries, featuring "Race," "Marshall," "Do the Right Thing" and the BET premiere of "Selma."
06/17/2020
03:05
Juneteenth 2020: 7 Things to Know About June 19th
It's the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the abolishment of slavery.
06/19/2020
01:20
Oregon Votes To Make Juneteenth A Holiday
The state senate unanimously passed the bill to commemorate the celebration officially.
06/03/2021
03:41
What Is Juneteenth? 5 Fascinating Facts About the New Federal Holiday
The oldest end of slavery celebration, which is now a federal holiday thanks to the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, has some interesting facts.
06/18/2021
01:22
Biden Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A National Holiday, 156 Years After Its Beginning
Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, becoming the first created since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
06/21/2021
03:20
Tylenol Celebrates Dads Without Limits
In honor of Father's Day and Juneteenth, Tylenol is celebrating #DadsWithoutLimits by partnering with the Black American Dad Foundation, which provides a vast range of resources to champion the advancement of Black fathers. BET is proud to help Tylenol amplify the stories of many dads whose care is felt deeply and helps foster an uplifting environment for the people they love.
06/13/2022
02:35
Tylenol Celebrates Dads Without Limits Episode II
06/14/2022
06/14/2022
03:20
Tylenol Celebrates Dads Without Limits Episode III
06/15/2022
06/15/2022
01:16
01:55
Anthony Hamilton On Teaching Kids About Freedom
The multiple Grammy award-winning recording artist is “Juneteenthing” with BET all day long. Hamilton hopes his songs give people freedom and hope. Watch a special performance on The Power of Juneteenth, Sunday June 19, at 12:30/11:30C
06/17/2022
