Best Freestyles from the BET Hip Hop Awards 09/07/2021
Check out the most memorable freestyles delivered at the BET Hip Hop Awards since 2016, from artists like Remy Ma, Dave East, Jidenna, A$AP Ferg, T-Pain, Tobe Nwigwe, Lil Duval and more.
Stellar Awards 2021Tye Tribbett - "So Good"
Host Tye Tribbett performs his song "So Good" at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/01/2021
Stellar Awards 2021Pastor Mike Jr. Secures the Artist of the Year Award
Pastor Mike Jr. accepts the award for Artist of the Year at the Stellar Awards 2021.
08/01/2021
The Ladies Left Standing From ‘BET Presents The Encore’ Talk About What’s Next On Their Collective Agendas
Kiely Williams, Shamari Devoe, and Cherish twins Fallon and Felisha King reveal what it takes to survive girl group drama and the joy in creating their new project.
08/11/2021
Kalan.FrFr - "Never Lose You"
Kalan.FrFr gets real about his rocky relationship in the music video for "Never Lose You" from his album "TwoFr 2."
08/11/2021
The War and Treaty - "Take Me In"
The War and Treaty realizes the importance of having someone to turn to when times get tough in the music video for their song "Take Me In," directed by Chancey June.
08/13/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasTyler Perry Goes Behind the Scenes with the Sistas Cast
Tyler Perry and the cast of Sistas get into everything about the show, and it's going to get real on The Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After Show Edition, premiering Wednesday at 10/9c.
08/16/2021
Cita's Recap - Stack That
Cita breaks down the drama of the penultimate episode, including Kiely's indecisiveness about whether she wants to stay in the group.
08/19/2021
Cita's Recap - The Encore
Cita breaks down the season finale, as the ladies of Bluprint put the final touches on their big performance and hit the stage for the first time.
08/19/2021
We’re Celebrating The Natural Hairstyles Spotted On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet
As we gear up for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, we're highlighting the seven times our favorite stars rocked their stunning natural hair at hip hop’s biggest night out!
08/25/2021
5 Unforgettable Performances From The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards
With the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards coming up, here are highlights of some of the stand-out performances!
08/26/2021
Brighten Up Your Day With These Neon And Colorful Fashions Spotted At The BET Hip Hop Awards
As we gear up for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, we are digging in our archives and highlighting six of our favorite colorful outfits spotted on at hip hop’s biggest night out!
08/27/2021
How Lil' Kim Became Rap Royalty
Look back at the illustrious career of Lil' Kim, who rose to prominence in the 1990s and quickly became a groundbreaking woman in hip hop and one of its biggest style icons.
09/07/2021
Marshall Tyler and His Crew Tackle the Meaning of Black Joy
"Slow Pulse" director Marshall Tyler chats with producers Moira Griffin, Jeremy Hartman and Efuru Flowers about his film's challenges, the beauty of showcasing the everyday man, and more.
09/01/2021
"Cupids" Director Zoey Martinson on Black Storytelling
Zoey Martinson discusses the importance of comedy and joy in Black stories and what inspired her to write "Cupids," and Ari Fulton and Daria Amai Shelton talk costume design and animation.
09/01/2021
"Pearl and Henry" Director Gibrey Allen on His Backstory
Gibrey Allen reveals what inspired him to write a story from an elderly couple's perspective, how his Jamaican culture enriched his ideas, then chats with producer Greta Hagen-Richardson.
09/01/2021
Streetwear Fashions That Showcased Serious Swag At The BET Hip Hop Awards
We are revving up for the awards by digging in the archives to find our favorite fashion moments on the green carpet.
08/30/2021
Take A Look At The Colorful Hair Spotted On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet
See the trendsetting looks!
08/31/2021
How It Started vs. How It's Going
Find out how artists like Latto, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Saweetie and Megan Thee Stallion got their start in the music industry and what they've done to define the next generation of hip-hop.
09/07/2021
3 Of Kendrick Lamar’s Best Moments In BET Hip Hop Awards History
With the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 around the corner, let’s take a look at all the times Kendrick Lamar crushed the stage!
09/01/2021
