BET Current: Oprah’s Journey, Community Outrage, and a Legal Fight for Hip-Hop History
01/15/2026
Oprah Winfrey looks back on decades of public scrutiny, loved ones call for accountability after a fatal encounter with ICE, and Salt-N-Pepa challenge a ruling that threatens control of their early catalog.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
02:00
BET Current: A SNAP Crisis, $113M for HBCUs & Pharrell Gets the Key
Families brace for food aid changes while historic gifts fuel HBCUs — and Pharrell spotlights Black entrepreneurship in Miami.
11/17/2025
02:23
BET Current: Campus Censorship, a Global Mariah Moment, and a Community in Mourning
An HBCU faces criticism over banned language during Black History Month, Mariah Carey reminds the world she’s still that girl on a global stage, and the hip-hop community mourns the loss of Nathan Smith.
02/09/2026
02:52
BET Current: Current: Burna Boy Steps Up, Viola Gets Her Flowers
From global generosity after tragedy to a history-making Barbie and an iconic engagement reveal, this week’s BET Current highlights the stories inspiring, uplifting, and celebrating Black culture.
12/04/2025
02:21
BET Current: DMX’s Faith Honored, Tessa Thompson Speaks Out, and Phillis Wheatley Gets Her Flowers
From DMX’s posthumous ordination as a minister to Tessa Thompson opening up about reclaiming her narrative, plus the U.S. Postal Service honoring poet Phillis Wheatley, here’s what’s current and moving the culture.
01/08/2026
02:36
BET Current: Eddie Murphy Reflects, Xavier Worthy Gives Back, and Obama Surprises Veterans
From Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy expanding his foundation for single moms to Eddie Murphy opening up about legacy and Obama’s heartwarming moment with veterans, BET Current spotlights the stories shaping culture, compassion, and community.
11/13/2025
02:04
BET Current: Hot Girl Energy, Holy Fire, and History on Ice
Megan Thee Stallion heads to Milan for Olympic coverage, Kirk Franklin calls pastors to action over ICE raids, and Laila Edwards makes Winter Games history.
02/11/2026
02:37
BET Current: IShowSpeed’s Africa Tour Goes Viral, Jackée Harry Opens Up, and a Virginia Steakhouse Faces Lawsuit
The streaming star reflects on a culture-shifting journey across Africa, Jackée Harry talks legacy and ego on Days of Our Lives, and a Chesapeake restaurant is sued over alleged racial discrimination.
01/28/2026
02:34
BET Current: Labor Negligence, Beyoncé’s Grand Prix Moment, and Campus Leadership Under Scrutiny
From a frightening roadside birth to Queen Bey stealing the F1 spotlight to Morehouse confronting a viral altercation, these are the stories shaping Black America this week.
11/24/2025
02:19
BET Current: Minneapolis Shooting Update, NeNe Leakes’ Bravo Return, and Maxwell Frost Assault Allegation
Federal authorities identify ICU nurse Alex Pretti as protests grow in Minneapolis, NeNe Leakes makes her long-awaited return to Bravo, and Rep. Maxwell Frost says he was assaulted during Sundance.
01/27/2026
02:55
BET Current: Naomi Osaka’s Fashion Moment, a BET Exclusive, and Pam Grier on Racism
Naomi Osaka stuns at the Australian Open with a motherhood-inspired look, Naturi Naughton and Bonko Khoza open up about their new series in a BET exclusive, and Pam Grier shares a painful childhood memory shaped by racism.
01/21/2026
06:18
BET Current: Naturi Naughon and Bonko Khoza Star in a New Action Series with Heart, ‘The Nowhere Man’
The two stars sat down with BET Current to discuss how the show centers Black women’s protection and the hero’s complexity at its core.
01/20/2026
02:07
BET Current: Oprah Gets Honest, a Community Demands Answers, and Salt-N-Pepa Push Back
From Oprah Winfrey’s reflections on body image and joy to renewed calls for justice after a deadly ICE shooting and Salt-N-Pepa’s legal fight for their legacy, here’s what’s shaping the conversation.
01/13/2026
03:00
BET Current: Oprah’s Journey, Community Outrage, and a Legal Fight for Hip-Hop History
Oprah Winfrey looks back on decades of public scrutiny, loved ones call for accountability after a fatal encounter with ICE, and Salt-N-Pepa challenge a ruling that threatens control of their early catalog.
01/15/2026
02:37
BET Current: Saucy Sundays, Missing Millions, and a Disturbing South Side Assault
Victoria Monét expands her talents, Usher demands repayment, and Chicago parents demand answers after a brutal attack outside an elementary school.
11/20/2025
01:38
BET Current: SZA Calls Out Misogynoir as Booker Says “I Do” and Klay Drops Peak Boyfriend Energy
From SZA defending Cynthia Erivo to Cory Booker’s wedding day and Klay naming a boat after Megan, today’s stories are shaping Black America’s timeline.
12/01/2025
04:42
BET Current: The Top 25 Albums of 2025
These projects kept us pressing repeat—blending innovation, legacy, and cultural impact across hip-hop, R&B, and global sounds.
12/20/2025
10:54
BET Current: Wendell Pierce on NAACP Image Award Love, Legacy, and the Work That Lasts
The 'Elsbeth' nominee reflects on what recognition means after decades in the game—and shares the real key to longevity: craft, curiosity, and staying ready.
01/28/2026
04:59
From Rubble to Renewal: How Two Dragons Martial Arts Is Rebuilding
After losing their studio in the Eaton Fire, a mother-and-son martial arts team is buying back their land, raising funds, and working with housing advocates to rebuild—not just for themselves, but for their entire community.
01/08/2026
03:24
Rev. Jesse Jackson: In His Own Words- Civil Rights Act of 1968, Post MLK, and PUSH
On the heels of his passing, we remember the life of Rev. Jesse Jackson.
02/17/2026
01:54
The Impact Report: ICE Under Scrutiny, Senate Races Heat Up, and the Cost of Getting It Wrong
A top Border Patrol official is sidelined after fatal shootings tied to immigration enforcement, families demand accountability in multiple cases, ICE’s future becomes a campaign issue, and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett earns a major Senate endorsement.
01/30/2026
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
The Coach Vick ExperienceThe Coach Vick ExperienceS1
NFL legend Michael Vick returns home to VA as head coach of Norfolk State, determined to revive the struggling HBCU football program with his family by his side and everything on the line.
01/26/2026
Trailer
01:24
The Shift - Where Women Turn Breakdowns Into BreakthroughsThe ShiftS1
At its core, The Shift is about empowerment, accountability, and possibility — proving that with the right support system, one breakthrough can change everything.
04/13/2026
Trailer
00:30
The Shift TrailerThe ShiftS1
The Shift is a transformational unscripted series built on one powerful truth: we are all the CEO of our own lives, but no one rises alone.
04/17/2026
Trailer
01:00
This Is The ShiftThe ShiftS1
In The SHIFT, Tai Beauchamp curates a custom board of mentors for each mentee, bringing together the guidance, accountability, and expertise they need to break through personal and professional barriers.
04/15/2026