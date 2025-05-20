King Energy - Unforgettable Male Performances

05/20/2025

For 25 years, an impressive list of talented male artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars, have lit up the BET Awards stage with their performances.

BET Awards Lookback - Best New Artist
BET Awards 2025

The BET Awards has been at the forefront of the culture, recognizing rising talent like Tyla, Jennifer Hudson, SZA and other Best New Artist winners who would later become superstars.
05/12/2025
BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance Speeches
BET Awards 2025

Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
01:14

Kevin Hart Named Host of BET Awards 2025
BET Awards 2025

This year's show marks 25 years of celebrating Black culture and legacy and will air live on June 9th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET.
04/22/2025
