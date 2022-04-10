Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get To Know This Year's 'Best International Flow' Winner Benjamin Epps
10/13/2022
Epps hails from France and is inspired by classic hip-hop.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:13
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Rap Icon Trina Dedicates ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ to Late Niece
The Miami native extended a special shout out to rising rapper GloRilla who won this year's 'Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist' award.
10/04/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Here Are The Evening's Winners!
This year's show proved that hip hop is forever!
10/05/2022
01:03
Rihanna Describes How She Feels About Performing The NFL Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rih's halftime show will mark her long-awaited comeback to music, as it's been six years since she last released a studio project.
10/06/2022
03:20
‘The Velvet Rope’ Turns 25: Janet Jackson’s Most Liberated Album Reshaped R&B Forever
October 7th marks the 25th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s iconic (and most liberated) album, ‘The Velvet Rope,’ and here are 5 things we learned about her classic project.
10/07/2022
01:15
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'
In honor of this year’s show, we’re looking at some of the records that we feel earned him the name of hitmaker and this year’s title of “Producer of the Year.”
10/11/2022
01:43
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Backstage Pass!
Joey Bada$$, DJ Drama and more join BET.com backstage to talk about their favorite hip hop albums!
10/12/2022
01:06
Shaq Reveals A Major Label Offered Him A $10 Million Contract To Produce Three Albums
“I never wanted to be a rapper, never wanted to do an album. You know for me, just meeting you guys is a pleasure. Even though I’m Shaq, I’m still a kid.”
10/12/2022
01:07
Will So So Def And Bad Boy Records Battle In A Verzuz? Jermaine Dupri Speaks Out
Find out what the Atlanta super-producer had to say.
10/12/2022
01:18
Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Future Looks Bright for These Female Hip Hop Awards Winners
In honor of this year’s celebration, let’s look at the biggest female winners!
10/12/2022
03:22
Lil Kim, DreamDoll And More Talk About Their Love Of Hip Hop Culture
Take a look back as these artists reminisce on when they were first introduced to Hip Hop!
10/13/2022
01:06
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get To Know This Year's 'Best International Flow' Winner Benjamin Epps
The budding emcee hails from France and is inspired by the classic boom-bap sound in hip hop.
10/13/2022
03:43
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Jazzy Guerra Gives Us Her Full Recap!
The popular kid reporter from Bushwick, Brooklyn takes a look back at the epic highlights and performances from this years show!
10/14/2022
01:03
Drake And The Weeknd To Skip Out On 2023 Grammy Award Consideration
This isn't the first time that Drizzy has pulled out of nomination consideration.
10/18/2022
01:07
Haitian Musician Mikaben Passes Away After Collapsing On Stage During A Performance In Paris
The cause of death is still unknown; he was 41.
10/18/2022
01:14
Megan Thee Stallion To Take A Mini Hiatus
The Houston Hottie shared a tweet on her social media that she will be taking a break.
10/18/2022
01:15
Big Sean Steps In To Give YK Osiris Love And Advice After Recent Suicide Scare
Osiris posted a cryptic video earlier this week, alluding to suicide.
10/21/2022
01:20
K-Pop Star Crush Says Not High-Fiving Black Fans Was A 'Misunderstanding'
Critics say the exchange highlights K-pop’s uneasy relationship with Black culture.
10/21/2022
01:17
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!
Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!
10/24/2022
01:03
Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’
In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021, they met up again on “Knife Talk.”
10/24/2022
01:10
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Times The 70s Called And Silk Sonic Answered
The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love!
10/24/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Highest Is Out for Blood on Tyler Perry's Ruthless
As the Rakudushis prepare for battle, their leader is out for blood, and Ruth is more determined than ever to break free when Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns, streaming December 8 on BET+.
11/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Trailer
Despite life's messy surprises, Ari, Bree, Hazel and Jayla take comfort in knowing life is a journey they don't have to travel alone on Season 3 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
11/17/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tony Rock Stars on King of the Castle
A single father and former athlete meets his match in his new attention-seeking roommate on King of the Castle, airing Fridays at 10/9c on BET Her.
11/11/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Season 3
Love is in the air -- along with top secret rescue missions, career chaos and friend group fights -- on the new season of First Wives Club, streaming November 17.
11/02/2022