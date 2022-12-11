Soul Train Awards 2022: See The Best Dressed Stars Of The Night!
11/14/2022
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 26!
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Watching
03:29
‘Black Panther’ Cast Praises The Sequel For Showing Representation And Diversity
The cast also talks about how the film will show how the new villains and the Wakandans share more similarities than differences.
11/12/2022
01:01
2Pac’s Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Set To Be Released On Parole In December
“Dr. Shakur is a 71-year-old man who has been imprisoned for over 35 years, undergoing treatment for bone marrow cancer,” Shakur’s attorney told NBC News.
11/15/2022
01:02
Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder
The arrest was reportedly part of an undercover operation.
11/16/2022
03:27
Danai Gurira Says Chadwick Boseman’s Commitment Helped Create Black Panther Universe
The actress also discusses reconnecting with the Black Panther cast and how they “needed” each other after Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
11/11/2022
01:08
Dave Chappelle Focused On Antisemitism And Kanye On 'SNL'
He began his opening monologue with, “I denounce antisemitism in all its forms.”
11/14/2022
01:18
Fat Joe Says Kanye West Showed Up At His Doorstep
In the next episode of ‘Red Table Talk,’ the Grammy-nominated rapper says he and West chatted for an hour.
11/10/2022
01:00
Keke Palmer To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With This R&B Songstress
The actress’ hilarious takeover will happen in December!
11/16/2022
03:16
Lupita Nyong’o Says Black Panther Sequel Is A “Love Letter” To Chadwick Boseman
The actress also chats about how Chadwick Boseman’s legacy will continue in the sequel and beyond.
11/10/2022
01:20
Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles
The rift between the two men culminated when Tyson bit a piece of Holyfield’s ear off during a rematch in June 1997.
11/16/2022
01:02
MMA Fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson Dies At 38
“Really wish I could go into detail about how ill I truly am. Just know I need as many prayers as I can get, and I’ll see you in 2022 God willing,” he wrote on Instagram in Sept. 2021.
11/14/2022
01:06
Nick Cannon Shares His Child Support Payment Amount, And The Answer May Shock You
He told The Neighborhood Talk that his priority is to care for all his children financially.
11/16/2022
05:14
Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell Get 'Spirited'
Their new holiday movie 'Spirited' is now streaming on Apple TV+
11/16/2022
01:07
Offset Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Takeoff Following His Death: 'Feels Like A Nightmare'
“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words," he wrote on Instagram.
11/16/2022
01:18
Singer Roberta Flack Reveals ALS Diagnosis
ALS is a progressive neurological disease affecting nerve cells.
11/15/2022
01:11
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Claims That He Smokes Up To 150 Joints A Day
There seems to be a miscommunication on the west coast rapper’s daily consumption.
11/10/2022
01:28
Soul Train Awards 2022: Chlöe Goes Glam
The singer leaves people speechless on the red carpet.
11/10/2022
01:27
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
BET News WildMoka Profile
11/11/2022
01:10
Soul Train Awards 2022: See The Best Dressed Stars Of The Night!
See the fashions that wowed us during the star-studded event!
11/14/2022
01:05
Soul Train Awards 2022: Stylish Couples On The Blue Carpet!
See the heartwarming moments captured on camera!
11/15/2022
01:05
Soul Train Awards 2022: Tamela Mann Gives Good Fashion
She has a voice from God and is also very stylish.
11/11/2022
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