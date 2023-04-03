Road to NAACP Image Awards - Tichina Arnold
02/24/2023
Known for her roles on "Martin" and "Everybody Hates Chris," Tichina Arnold is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Neighborhood" at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
02:24
54th NAACP Image AwardsQuinta Brunson Stops By The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Brunson is the award-winning creator of ‘Abbott Elementary’.
03/04/2023
06:40
54th NAACP Image AwardsPeep The Fashions From the 2023 NAACP Red Carpet
The celebs did not come to play!
03/04/2023
04:41
54th NAACP Image AwardsBlack Excellence on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Celebs spoke about their definition of Black excellence.
03/04/2023
Exclusive
02:43
54th NAACP Image AwardsFuture Proof - Caleb McLaughlin
Breakout "Stranger Things" star Caleb McLaughlin got his start on the Broadway stage and has been racking up notable roles, awards and social media followers ever since.
03/02/2023
Exclusive
03:41
54th NAACP Image AwardsMarla Gibbs - The Matriarch of Comedy
Best known as wisecracking housekeeper Florence Johnston on "The Jeffersons," Marla Gibbs's comedic timing is unmatched, and her unforgettable characters are now part of television history.
03/01/2023
Exclusive
03:50
54th NAACP Image AwardsBlack Stars Talk Hair and Fashion on the Style Stage
Gia Peppers chats with MC Lyte, Blac Chyna, Kyla Pratt and more about their hairstyles and fashion at the 54th NAACP Image Awards My Black Is Beautiful Style Stage.
02/28/2023
Highlight
01:56
54th NAACP Image AwardsAngela Bassett Wins Entertainer of the Year
Angela Bassett takes home Entertainer of the Year at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
05:25
54th NAACP Image AwardsDwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Accept the President's Award
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union give an impassioned speech while accepting the President's Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:17
54th NAACP Image AwardsDwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Get the President’s Award
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are honored with the President’s Award for their activism and work for trans rights.
02/25/2023
01:21
54th NAACP Image AwardsWakanda Forever Wins Outstanding Motion Picture
The movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" wins Outstanding Motion Picture at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
00:52
54th NAACP Image AwardsViola Davis Wins Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis accepts the trophy for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in the film “The Woman King.”
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:04
54th NAACP Image AwardsBenjamin Crump Is the Social Justice Impact Award Recipient
Attorney Benjamin Crump is recognized for his dedication to justice, service and civil rights work at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:16
54th NAACP Image AwardsAbbott Elementary Wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
05:48
54th NAACP Image AwardsBenjamin Crump Receives the Social Justice Impact Award
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump gives a powerful acceptance speech at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Exclusive
02:36
54th NAACP Image AwardsSerena Williams Accepts the Jackie Robinson Sports Award
Serena Williams takes the stage and accepts the Jackie Robinson Sports Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:25
54th NAACP Image AwardsBennie G. Thompson Accepts the Chairman's Award
Congressman Bennie G. Thompson takes home the Chairman's Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:10
54th NAACP Image AwardsBennie G. Thompson Is This Year's Chairman's Award Honoree
Congressman Bennie G. Thompson is honored with the Chairman's Award for his continued commitment to public service.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:06
54th NAACP Image AwardsAngela Bassett Wins Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett accepts the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:16
54th NAACP Image AwardsSerena Williams Receives the Jackie Robinson Sports Award
Serena Williams is honored with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award for her groundbreaking tennis career and larger social impact.
02/25/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Shares Two Powerful Stories Told by Women
Female empowerment in senior sports and Afro-Latina culture is celebrated in two new short films -- Team Dream and Negra, Yo Soy Bella -- airing Friday, March 24, at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:00
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Wine Down with Mary J. BligeS1 50 Cent Gets Personal on The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige
Rapper 50 Cent discusses being shot and what kind of lover he is on the latest episode of The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
03/06/2023
Trailer
01:58
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023