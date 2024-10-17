Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the Nominees for Album of the Year
09/30/2024
Discover the top contenders for Hip Hop Album of the Year at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Highlight
12:07
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rich Homie QuanBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Check out interviews, acceptance speeches, performances and more from the late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
07:43
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist WinnersBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
08:22
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Women in Hip HopBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
It's ladies' night at the BET Hip Hop Awards as MC Lyte, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and more captivate the room with performances of their hit songs.
10/16/2024
Performance
06:46
2 Chainz Performs a Medley of HitsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
2 Chainz hits the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform "Birthday Song," "I Luv Dem Strippers," "Watch Out," "Rich As F**k" and more.
10/15/2024
Performance
03:24
Big Boogie and GloRilla - "BOP"BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Big Boogie and GloRilla take the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform their track "BOP."
10/15/2024
Performance
06:47
E-40 Performs a Medley of HitsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
E-40 hits the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform "Choices (Yup)," "Snap Yo Fingers," "I Don't F**k with You" and "Tell Me When to Go."
10/15/2024
03:07
Flau'Jae Johnson x Hip Hop Awards Nissan Amplified Stage PerformanceBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Straight from Baton Rouge, the October BET Amplified Artist of the Month Flau’Jae Johnson blew us away with her debut Hip Hop Awards performance on the Nissan Amplified Stage. She’s truly a star on and off the court!
10/15/2024
Highlight
01:34
Travis Scott Accepts the I Am Hip Hop Award, Presented by BriskBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Travis Scott talks about his inspirations and career highlights during his acceptance speech at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, presented by Brisk.
10/15/2024
Highlight
02:41
Look Back at Travis Scott's Body of Work, Presented by BriskBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 looks back at Travis Scott's career as a creative genius, celebrating his cultural contributions and talent, presented by Brisk.
10/15/2024
Performance
05:07
Soulja Boy and Roscoe Dash Perform a Medley of HitsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Soulja Boy and Roscoe Dash perform "Crank That (Soulja Boy)", "Turn My Swag on" and "All the Way Turnt Up" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
06:07
Trina and Yung Miami Perform a Medley of HitsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Trina and Yung Miami perform "Baddest Bitch," "B R Right," "Bitch from Da Souf," "Look Back at Me" and more at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
03:03
310babii Performs a Medley of HitsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
310babii performs "soak city (do it)," "pink whitney" and "rock your hips" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
04:16
Juicy J and 2 Chainz Perform a Medley of HitsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Juicy J and 2 Chainz perform their tracks "Slob on My Nob" and "Bandz a Make Her Dance" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
03:29
Bossman DLow - "Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)"/"Get in with Me"BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Bossman DLow performs "Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)" and "Get in with Me" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
02:51
Fat Joe - "Make It Rain"BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Host Fat Joe takes the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform "Make It Rain."
10/15/2024
03:05
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Fat Joe and Too $hort Discuss Voting and the Future with Kamala HarrisBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
The conversation highlights the urgency of voting, economic plans, and the power of civic engagement as the 2024 election approaches.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
08:08
Welcome to Rap City with Kanye West, T.I. and More Big NamesBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Go back in time as Kanye West, Bow Wow, Lil Wayne, T.I. and more show off their freestyle skills on BET's long-running, fan-favorite show Rap City.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
13:20
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback — Best Host MomentsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Hosts Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and more bring energy, jokes and star power to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage over the years.
10/14/2024
Exclusive
06:41
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Lookback — West Coast OGsBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Check out past performances from West Coast legends Ice Cube, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and more.
10/11/2024
