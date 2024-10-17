Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the 5 Veteran Nominees Shaping Hip-Hop

09/30/2024

Five hip-hop veterans are nominated at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.

Watching

Highlight
12:07

BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rich Homie Quan
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Check out interviews, acceptance speeches, performances and more from the late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
07:43

BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist Winners
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
08:22

BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Women in Hip Hop
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

It's ladies' night at the BET Hip Hop Awards as MC Lyte, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and more captivate the room with performances of their hit songs.
10/16/2024
Performance
06:46

2 Chainz Performs a Medley of Hits
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

2 Chainz hits the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform "Birthday Song," "I Luv Dem Strippers," "Watch Out," "Rich As F**k" and more.
10/15/2024
Performance
03:24

Big Boogie and GloRilla - "BOP"
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Big Boogie and GloRilla take the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform their track "BOP."
10/15/2024
Performance
06:47

E-40 Performs a Medley of Hits
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

E-40 hits the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform "Choices (Yup)," "Snap Yo Fingers," "I Don't F**k with You" and "Tell Me When to Go."
10/15/2024
03:07

Flau'Jae Johnson x Hip Hop Awards Nissan Amplified Stage Performance
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Straight from Baton Rouge, the October BET Amplified Artist of the Month Flau’Jae Johnson blew us away with her debut Hip Hop Awards performance on the Nissan Amplified Stage. She’s truly a star on and off the court!
10/15/2024
Highlight
01:34

Travis Scott Accepts the I Am Hip Hop Award, Presented by Brisk
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Travis Scott talks about his inspirations and career highlights during his acceptance speech at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, presented by Brisk.
10/15/2024
Highlight
02:41

Look Back at Travis Scott's Body of Work, Presented by Brisk
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 looks back at Travis Scott's career as a creative genius, celebrating his cultural contributions and talent, presented by Brisk.
10/15/2024
Performance
05:07

Soulja Boy and Roscoe Dash Perform a Medley of Hits
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Soulja Boy and Roscoe Dash perform "Crank That (Soulja Boy)", "Turn My Swag on" and "All the Way Turnt Up" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
06:07

Trina and Yung Miami Perform a Medley of Hits
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Trina and Yung Miami perform "Baddest Bitch," "B R Right," "Bitch from Da Souf," "Look Back at Me" and more at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
03:03

310babii Performs a Medley of Hits
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

310babii performs "soak city (do it)," "pink whitney" and "rock your hips" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
04:16

Juicy J and 2 Chainz Perform a Medley of Hits
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Juicy J and 2 Chainz perform their tracks "Slob on My Nob" and "Bandz a Make Her Dance" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
03:29

Bossman DLow - "Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)"/"Get in with Me"
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Bossman DLow performs "Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)" and "Get in with Me" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
02:51

Fat Joe - "Make It Rain"
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Host Fat Joe takes the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform "Make It Rain."
10/15/2024
03:05

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Fat Joe and Too $hort Discuss Voting and the Future with Kamala Harris
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

The conversation highlights the urgency of voting, economic plans, and the power of civic engagement as the 2024 election approaches.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
08:08

Welcome to Rap City with Kanye West, T.I. and More Big Names
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Go back in time as Kanye West, Bow Wow, Lil Wayne, T.I. and more show off their freestyle skills on BET's long-running, fan-favorite show Rap City.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
13:20

BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback — Best Host Moments
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Hosts Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and more bring energy, jokes and star power to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage over the years.
10/14/2024
Exclusive
06:41

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Lookback — West Coast OGs
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Check out past performances from West Coast legends Ice Cube, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and more.
10/11/2024
Exclusive
05:31

BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Cardi B
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

From her early days on Love & Hip Hop to killer performances on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, Cardi B is always and forever that girl.
10/11/2024
