Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Neon And Colorful Fashions

09/19/2022

The BET Hip Hop Awards airs on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET!

Remy Ma on the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Red Carpet.
04:01

Ladies of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates female artists on the rise and trailblazing OGs with special performances and speeches from GloRilla, Lil' Kim, Remy Ma and Trina.
10/25/2022
Artist Lil Tjay wearing a black outfit and diamond chains and performing on stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
03:50

Artists Under 30 at the BET Hip Hop Awards
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates up-and-coming hip-hop artists pushing the genre forward including King Combs, Lil Tjay, GloRilla and Armani White.
10/21/2022
Artist Glorilla wearing a black outfit and a diamond chain, receiving an award on stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
03:21

Three Biggest Moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

From GloRilla's showstopping performance to Trina's honoree speech, relive some of the most must-see moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/21/2022
description unavailable
03:49

Five Most Turnt Moments of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Check out the five most exciting moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, including GloRilla's electrifying mainstage debut, an all-star reunion of Loud Records artists and more.
10/21/2022
Trina acceptance speech at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
05:38

Top Three Speeches from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Watch the best acceptance speeches from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, including GloRilla's exuberant win and I Am Hip Hop honoree Trina's emotional spotlight.
10/21/2022
DJ Envy on the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Red Carpet.
12:15

Best Interviews from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Red Carpet
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

DJ Envy talks to some of the biggest rappers as they walk the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 red carpet and gets one-on-one time with host Fat Joe, Armani White, Lil' Kim, GloRilla, Trina and more.
10/21/2022
Rapper N.O.R.E. accepting an award in a white hoodie, on stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
04:53

OGs of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Check out the rap legends who graced the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 stage with performances, speeches and more, including Fat Joe, N.O.R.E., Drink Champs, Pusha T and Trina.
10/21/2022
description unavailable
30:38

'22 in 30: Full Show Recap
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Relive highlights from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, including host Fat Joe's marching band entrance, the Joey Bada$$ tribute performance and Trina's I Am Hip Hop Award acceptance speech.
10/21/2022
description unavailable
03:11

Charged - Consciousness at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Explore how artists used their platforms and voices to highlight community issues and spread social awareness at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/21/2022
Tayy Brown on Rap City 2022.
01:22

Tayy Brown Freestyles on Rap City '22
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Tayy Brown spits a verse off the dome live on Rap City '22 as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/21/2022
description unavailable
03:04

DDG's Memorable Career Firsts
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

DDG thanks his fans for their support and shares some notable firsts in his budding career, including early meet and greets and celebrity encounters.
10/21/2022
description unavailable
03:00

The Most Lyrical Moments at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

The fans have spoken, and Jeezy and EST Gee's interactive set, DNA's battle rap and Pusha T and No Malice's reunion performance were the most lyrical moments at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/20/2022
description unavailable
56:13

Million Dollaz Worth of Game: BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Special
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Gillie Da King and Wallo267 bring their podcast to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 red carpet and chat with Havoc, David Banner, Remy Ma and others about their projects, music, style and more.
10/19/2022
description unavailable
13:15

G Herbo Is a Father Before Anything Else
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

G Herbo weighs in on his double album "Survivor's Remorse," prosecutors using hip-hop lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings, fatherhood and the dangers of being a rapper.
10/18/2022
description unavailable
02:32

G Herbo Gets Real About the Risk of Being a Rapper
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

G Herbo opens up to Big Tigger about always having to watch his back as a rapper and craving normalcy in a world where social media erases the boundary between public and private life.
10/18/2022
Big Tigger interviews Lil Kim, Yume and Tayy Brown on Rap City 2022.
02:08

Lil' Kim Wants to Pass the Torch to Up-and-Coming Artists
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Yume and Tayy Brown dish on what it's like to have Lil' Kim as their mentor, and Lil' Kim gushes about welcoming the two up-and-coming artists into her empire.
10/18/2022
Remy Ma interview exclusive on Rap City 2022.
04:28

Big Tigger Reflects with Remy Ma
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Big Tigger sits down with Remy Ma, and she digs into the evolution of Fat Joe's career, her daytime hosting stint and how hip hop has taken over the mainstream.
10/18/2022
Lil Kim Interview on Rap City 2022.
02:58

Lil' Kim Speaks on the Power of Music
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Lil' Kim gets deep about the universal power of music and how it finds people at the right time, how she broke into the hip-hop industry at a young age and more.
10/18/2022
DJ Drama exclusive interview on Rap City.
04:07

DJ Drama Reveals His New Snoop Dogg Collab
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

DJ Drama discusses his desire to do more voice-over work, his Generation Now record label earning three BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations, what to expect on his next album and more.
10/18/2022
Rapsody and Jamila Gray exclusive interview on Rap City 2022.
05:00

Rapsody and Jamila C. Gray Talk "On the Come Up"
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Rapsody and Jamila C. Gray talk about their battle rap writing process for their film "On the Come Up," the double standards female battle rappers face and more.
10/18/2022
