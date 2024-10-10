Remembering Fatman Scoop
10/10/2024
BET remembers Fatman Scoop, whose energetic presence and instantly recognizable voice made him a fixture of the world of hip hop for decades.
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Fat Joe and Too $hort Discuss Voting and the Future with Kamala Harris
The conversation highlights the urgency of voting, economic plans, and the power of civic engagement as the 2024 election approaches.
10/15/2024
Performance
Fat Joe - "Make It Rain"
Host Fat Joe takes the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform "Make It Rain."
10/15/2024
Performance
Bossman DLow - "Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)"/"Get in with Me"
Bossman DLow performs "Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)" and "Get in with Me" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
310babii Performs a Medley of Hits
310babii performs "soak city (do it)," "pink whitney" and "rock your hips" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
Trina and Yung Miami Perform a Medley of Hits
Trina and Yung Miami perform "Baddest Bitch," "B R Right," "Bitch from Da Souf," "Look Back at Me" and more at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Performance
Soulja Boy and Roscoe Dash Perform a Medley of Hits
Soulja Boy and Roscoe Dash perform "Crank That (Soulja Boy)", "Turn My Swag on" and "All the Way Turnt Up" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024.
10/15/2024
Highlight
Look Back at Travis Scott's Body of Work, Presented by Brisk
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 looks back at Travis Scott's career as a creative genius, celebrating his cultural contributions and talent, presented by Brisk.
10/15/2024
Highlight
Travis Scott Accepts the I Am Hip Hop Award, Presented by Brisk
I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Travis Scott talks about his inspirations and career highlights during his acceptance speech at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, presented by Brisk.
10/15/2024
Flau'Jae Johnson x Hip Hop Awards Nissan Amplified Stage Performance
Straight from Baton Rouge, the October BET Amplified Artist of the Month Flau’Jae Johnson blew us away with her debut Hip Hop Awards performance on the Nissan Amplified Stage. She’s truly a star on and off the court!
10/15/2024
Performance
E-40 Performs a Medley of Hits
E-40 hits the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform "Choices (Yup)," "Snap Yo Fingers," "I Don't F**k with You" and "Tell Me When to Go."
10/15/2024
Performance
Big Boogie and GloRilla - "BOP"
Big Boogie and GloRilla take the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform their track "BOP."
10/15/2024
Performance
2 Chainz Performs a Medley of Hits
2 Chainz hits the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 stage to perform "Birthday Song," "I Luv Dem Strippers," "Watch Out," "Rich As F**k" and more.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Women in Hip Hop
It's ladies' night at the BET Hip Hop Awards as MC Lyte, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and more captivate the room with performances of their hit songs.
10/16/2024
Exclusive
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Best of Breakout Artist Winners
Breakthrough Artist winners GloRilla, DaBaby and Cardi B tear up the BET Hip Hop Awards stage through the years with performances of their hit songs.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback: Best Southern Hip Hop Performances
Check out memorable BET Hip Hop Awards performances from Southern rappers Migos, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Ludacris and more.
10/17/2024
Highlight
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rich Homie Quan
Check out interviews, acceptance speeches, performances and more from the late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
10/17/2024
Exclusive
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 – 24 in 30
The 2024 Hip Hop Awards was such a hit, we remixed it into a 10-minute rebroadcast to capture the nights biggest performances and moments, as well as the hottest outfits and looks! Presented by Valentino.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rap City Booth 2022
Host Big Tigger looks on as Rapsody, Havoc and G Herbo take turns setting the iconic Rap City Booth on fire with their energetic freestyles.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
McDonald's Change of Fashion Designers and Legendary Dapper Dan Talk Hip Hop Fashion | BET Hip Hop
Black artists and designers have shaped fashion culture for many years. In that spirit, the McDonald's Change of Fashion designers, Larissa Muehleder, Shareef Mosby, Heart Roberts and Durrell Dupard sat down with the legendary Dapper Dan to discuss the important impact the genre of hip hop has had on the fashion industry.
10/18/2024
