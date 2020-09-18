Baby Rose - "Borderline" 09/18/2020
Watching
2020 BET AwardsParker McKenna Posey Talks to Sierato About His Shoe Design
106 & ParkFredo Bang Answers Fan Questions
Fredo Bang answers fan questions on his favorite tattoos, iciest jewelry and the best industry advice he ever received.
106 & ParkJacob Latimore Answers Fan Questions
The talented Jacob Latimore answers fan questions about his greatest fears, biggest inspiration and his new music.
106 & ParkKranium Answers Fan Questions
Jamaican dancehall artist Kranium answers fan questions on dream collaborators, his superpower and what it was like moving to the U.S. as a kid.
106 & ParkKaash Paige Answers Fan Questions
We caught up with Kaash Paige to talk about the story behind her rap moniker, her greatest fears and what qualities she looks for in a girlfriend.
106 & ParkPink Sweat$ Answers Fan Questions
Rising R&B star Pink Sweat$ answers fan questions about his celebrity crushes, his new album and he teaches us some Philly slang.
106 & ParkTayla Parx Answers Fan Questions
Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Tayla Parx talks about transitioning from being a writer to be the main act, dream collabs and the biggest regret of her career.
106 & ParkChingy Answers Fan Questions
We caught up with Chingy to talk about his childhood celebrity crush, the time Janet Jackson called him and his new album "Crown Jewel."