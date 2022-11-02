2022 NAACP Image Awards: Jodie Turner-Smith's Best Hair Transformations 02/17/2022
The 'Queen & Slim' actress can rock any style!
Watching
01:23
Rihanna Visits And Donates Clothes, Food To Homeless Veterans In Los Angeles
Page Six reports the expecting mother was at the veterans’ affairs campus “for hours,” listening to “concerns” and “issues” of homeless vets.
02/11/2022
01:06
Erin Jackson Makes History, 1st Black Woman To Win Speed Skating Gold Medal At Winter Olympics
The 29-year-old made history as her lap was clocked at 37.04 seconds in the women's 500-meter speed skating event at the Beijing Games.
02/14/2022
01:28
Gayle King Tests Positive for COVID, Had To Be 'Picked Off The Floor' Upon Finding Out
Talking from a remote studio van, King recalled how she let out a scream and needed a CBS Mornings producer for help.
02/14/2022
01:37
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Things To Know About Nominee Lonnie Chavis
He's nominated for 'Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture' for his role in the David Oyelowo-directed drama film 'The Water Man.'
02/14/2022
01:40
Whoopi Goldberg Returns To ‘The View,’ Talks About Her Two-Week Suspension
"There's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are' The View,' and this is what we do. Sometimes we don't do this as eloquently as we could."
02/15/2022
01:27
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Kofi Siriboe Raised The Heat On Screen
He's nominated for 'Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role in 'Queen Sugar.'
02/15/2022
01:13
Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out Olympics Allowing Russian Skater To Compete After Failed Drug Test, But Not Her
"The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady," she tweeted.
02/15/2022
01:17
Tyrese's Mother Priscilla Murray Gibson Has Died
She was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit, where she went into a coma while fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia.
02/15/2022
01:20
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Stunning Performances From 'Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture' Nominee Lakeith Stanfield
The actor made his feature debut in the dark comedy "Sorry to Bother You."
02/16/2022
01:18
Wendy Williams Breaks Silence In New Video And Vows To Return To Talk Show
The embattled host sets the record straight about her health and future.
02/17/2022
01:06
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Jodie Turner-Smith's Best Hair Transformations
The 'Queen & Slim' actress can rock any style!
02/17/2022
01:05
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Billy Porter's Most Epic Fashion Moments
The awards will broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 pm ET.
02/18/2022
01:07
Maya Angelou's Son, Guy Johnson, Dies At 77
He reportedly died peacefully at his home in Oakland, Calif.
02/18/2022
01:05
Columbus Short Charged With Two Misdemeanors After Domestic Violence Arrest
The actor is charged with one count of domestic violence and one count of child endangerment.
02/18/2022
01:28
Nick Cannon Talks Love And Relationships: "I Don't Think Monogamy Is Healthy'
He also revealed if his children were planned and why Valentine's Day is the "the worst day ever created!"
02/18/2022
01:25
Miss Cleo, '90s TV Psychic, Will Be The Subject Of A New Documentary
The psychic, born Youree Dell Harris, was a part of a billion-dollar fraud investigation.
02/18/2022
04:03
Anthony Anderson Gives Details On 53rd NAACP Image Awards
The actor is returning to host the NAACP Image Awards for the 9th time.
02/18/2022
01:23
Quavo Shines Bright At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, Lisa Leslie Attends
The weekend of NBA activities kicked off on a high-note in Cleveland, with a celebrity game coached by NBA legends Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins.
02/19/2022
01:32
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Talks His Partnership With Klarna, NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest And More!
He spoke about his style game off the court and his new collaboration with Klarna at a activation in Cleveland's Public Square on Feb. 18!
02/19/2022
01:45
30-Year Anniversary Reunion Confirmed For 'Martin' On BET+
"I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special," Martin Lawrence said.
02/21/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022