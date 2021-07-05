Shaq Shows Off His DJ Skills 06/28/2020
Shaq (under his pseudonym DJ Diesel) gets behind the ones and twos to flex his remixing talents, then gives a shout-out to The General.
Exclusive
03:13
2020 BET AwardsThe Stars Thank Their Moms
India Arie, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Missy Elliott, Musiq Soulchild, Ludacris, Usher and other celebs show their appreciation for their mothers after winning BET Awards.
05/07/2021
Highlight
25:14
2020 BET AwardsHighlights from the BET Awards 2020
Look back at the biggest moments from the BET Awards 2020, from Amanda Seales's powerful opening monologue to Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo's acceptance speeches.
07/06/2020
Exclusive
01:23
2020 BET AwardsKane Brown Is Excited to Represent Country Music on the Show
Kane Brown talks about the timely message of his new single "Worldwide Beautiful" and what the donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs from McDonald's means to him.
07/06/2020
Exclusive
02:00
2020 BET AwardsJonathan McReynolds on Artists Rising to the Occasion
Jonathan McReynolds did not expect to release his song "People" under such unusual circumstances but is looking forward to the creativity of the BET Awards 2020 performers.
07/06/2020
Exclusive
07:06
2020 BET AwardsCulture Can't Be Canceled 2016-2020
Sam Jay and Melvin Gregg reflect on recent triumphs and tragedies that have defined Black culture, including #MeToo, 'Black Panther,' COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd.
07/02/2020
Exclusive
04:41
2020 BET AwardsCulture Can't Be Canceled 2010-2015
Sam Jay and Melvin Gregg explain how the decline of traditional media gatekeepers and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement advanced Black culture in the early 2010s.
07/01/2020
Exclusive
07:12
2020 BET AwardsRadio Room: YG Talks About His Activism
YG discusses being on the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement, giving back to his community and the challenges of addressing gun violence.
07/01/2020
Exclusive
03:01
2020 BET AwardsParker McKenna Posey Talks to Sierato About His Shoe Design
In the final episode of this series, Parker McKenna Posey chats with Sierato on the behind-the-scenes process that went behind making a Burger King-inspired shoe using removed colors from artificial sources from its food. Parker McKenna Posey chats with Sierato on the behind-the-scenes process of making a Burger King-inspired shoe using removed colors from artificial sources from its food.
06/30/2020
Exclusive
08:03
2020 BET AwardsRadio Room: Bob Johnson Discusses BET's History
BET co-founder Bob Johnson shares his thoughts on 40 years of Black Entertainment Television and talks about his fondest memories at the network.
06/30/2020
Exclusive
07:57
2020 BET AwardsRadio Room: Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Celebrity Causes
Megan Thee Stallion weighs in on her BET Awards 2020 nominations, her love of West Coast beats and if stars should feel obligated to support movements like Black Lives Matter.
06/29/2020
Exclusive
05:20
2020 BET AwardsCulture Can't Be Cancelled 2005-2009
Melvin Gregg and Sam Jay look at the defining events of black culture in the late 2000s, from Hurricane Katrina to the rise of social media to the election of Barack Obama.
06/29/2020
Exclusive
05:58
2020 BET AwardsCulture Can't Be Cancelled 2000-2004
Comedian Sam Jay and actor Melvin Gregg explore BET's efforts in the early 2000s to support and celebrate Black culture by serving as a platform for artists and entertainers.
06/29/2020
Exclusive
07:18
2020 BET AwardsRadio Room: Saweetie "Taps In" to Black Lives Matter
Saweetie talks about her 2020 Best Female Hip Hop Artist nomination and donating all the proceeds of her PrettyLittleThing clothing collaboration to Black Lives Matter.
06/29/2020
Highlight
02:09
2020 BET AwardsBlack Lives Matter: Ending the Racism Pandemic
Patrisse Cullors, Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown, Spike Lee, Whoopi Goldberg and others honor Black Americans who were murdered as a result of systemic racism.
06/29/2020
Speech
00:49
2020 BET AwardsRoddy Ricch Accepts 2020 Album of the Year Award
After winning the 2020 Album of the Year Award, Roddy Ricch thanks the team who helped him create "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial."
06/29/2020
Performance
00:00
2020 BET AwardsKierra Sheard/Karen Clark Sheard - "Something Has to Break"
Amanda Seales introduces Kierra Sheard and her mother Karen Clark Sheard who perform Kierra's song "Something Has to Break" from her self-titled album.
06/29/2020
Speech
01:06
2020 BET AwardsLizzo Wins Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo accepts the 2020 Best /Pop Artist Award, thanks Beyonce for her contributions to Black culture and speaks on the importance of this event throughout her own life.
06/29/2020
Performance
03:52
2020 BET AwardsAnderson .Paak & Jay Rock - "Lockdown"
Anderson .Paak and Jay Rock perform "Lockdown," a powerful song about the impact of COVID-19 on Black Americans and the nationwide protests against police brutality.
06/29/2020
Highlight
04:56
2020 BET AwardsCelebrating BET's 40th Anniversary
Lena Waithe, will.i.am, Lizzo and other BET contributors talk about what BET's existence means to Black artists and how Bob Johnson challenged the television status quo.
06/28/2020
