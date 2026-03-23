BET Current: Viola Davis Honored, ‘Sinners’ Sweeps, Delroy Lindo Applauded at NAACP Image Awards
03/03/2026
Sinners sweeps with 13 wins, Viola Davis delivers a powerful Chairman’s Award speech, and Delroy Lindo receives a standing ovation following last week’s BAFTA controversy.
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Watching
01:44
BET Current: Bodily Autonomy Under Fire, Brandy Gets Her Star, and Tina Turner’s Legacy Expands
A ProPublica investigation details forced C-sections involving two Black women in Florida, Brandy prepares to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and Tina Turner’s name and catalog enter a new era under a major rights deal.
03/23/2026
01:43
BET Current: Brandy Breaks Her Silence, Megan Recovers, and Tiger Woods Focuses on Treatment
Brandy reflects on her teenage relationship with Wanya Morris in her memoir, Megan Thee Stallion pauses her Broadway run after a health scare, and Tiger Woods announces a break from golf following his DUI arrest.
04/02/2026
02:23
BET Current: Campus Censorship, a Global Mariah Moment, and a Community in Mourning
An HBCU faces criticism over banned language during Black History Month, Mariah Carey reminds the world she’s still that girl on a global stage, and the hip-hop community mourns the loss of Nathan Smith.
02/09/2026
01:27
BET Current: Cardi B and Lil’ Kim Share the Stage, Jake Paul Faces Blackface Backlash, Gabrielle Union Mourns Her Father
A surprise Madison Square Garden moment sparks hip-hop unity, Jake Paul draws criticism over blackface comments, and Gabrielle Union shares a heartfelt tribute following her father’s passing.
04/06/2026
02:36
BET Current: Chilli Addresses Trump Donation Backlash, Brandy Reflects on Whitney, and Bow Wow & Lil Mama Reunite
Chilli denies MAGA ties after campaign donation criticism, Brandy shares her final conversation with Whitney Houston, and Bow Wow and Lil Mama spark viral energy in Brooklyn.
03/31/2026
01:43
BET Current: Coachella Brings Black Joy, Kamala Hints at 2028 and Influencer’s Death Sparks Questions
From Tems, Wizkid and Teyana Taylor lighting up the desert to Vice President Kamala Harris addressing 2028 speculation and the tragic death of Ashlee Janae in Tanzania, this week’s headlines span culture and politics.
04/14/2026
02:30
BET Current: Dorothy Butler Gilliam Donates $10K, Godfrey Calls for Cultural Independence, and Keith Lee Makes First Restaurant Investment
The trailblazing Washington Post journalist supports laid-off reporters, comedian Godfrey urges Black creators to build their own platforms, and Keith Lee expands into restaurant ownership.
03/04/2026
02:04
BET Current: Hot Girl Energy, Holy Fire, and History on Ice
Megan Thee Stallion heads to Milan for Olympic coverage, Kirk Franklin calls pastors to action over ICE raids, and Laila Edwards makes Winter Games history.
02/11/2026
02:37
BET Current: IShowSpeed’s Africa Tour Goes Viral, Jackée Harry Opens Up, and a Virginia Steakhouse Faces Lawsuit
The streaming star reflects on a culture-shifting journey across Africa, Jackée Harry talks legacy and ego on Days of Our Lives, and a Chesapeake restaurant is sued over alleged racial discrimination.
01/28/2026
01:27
BET Current: Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Debut, Pinky Cole’s Bankruptcy Battle, and ICE Deployment Sparks Debate
Megan Thee Stallion makes history in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Pinky Cole fights a creditor during her Chapter 11 case, and controversy grows over the presence of Black ICE agents at U.S. airports.
03/26/2026
02:19
BET Current: Minneapolis Shooting Update, NeNe Leakes’ Bravo Return, and Maxwell Frost Assault Allegation
Federal authorities identify ICU nurse Alex Pretti as protests grow in Minneapolis, NeNe Leakes makes her long-awaited return to Bravo, and Rep. Maxwell Frost says he was assaulted during Sundance.
01/27/2026
01:52
BET Current: NAACP Makes Historic Move as Halle Bailey and K. Michelle Make Headlines
The civil rights organization calls for Trump’s removal under the 25th Amendment, Halle Bailey celebrates softness and Black love in You Meet in Tuscany, and K. Michelle returns to BET with something to say.
04/10/2026
02:21
BET Current: Presidential Teases, Birthday Bentleys, and a New Must-Watch Comedy
Stephen A. Smith hints at a 2028 run, Megan Thee Stallion celebrates in baby blue with Klay Thompson, and Erika Alexander and Tracy Morgan team up for a hilarious new mockumentary series.
02/19/2026
02:22
BET Current: Texas Jury Awards $3.2M in Bullying Case, BAFTA Racism Sparks Backlash
A Texas jury orders a mother to pay millions in a viral Snapchat bullying dispute, BAFTA issues apologies after a racist slur is shouted while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo are on stage, and Quinton Aaron recovers from a spinal stroke amid serious family allegations.
02/24/2026
02:30
BET Current: Viola Davis Honored, ‘Sinners’ Sweeps, Delroy Lindo Applauded at NAACP Image Awards
Sinners sweeps with 13 wins, Viola Davis delivers a powerful Chairman’s Award speech, and Delroy Lindo receives a standing ovation following last week’s BAFTA controversy.
03/03/2026
10:54
BET Current: Wendell Pierce on NAACP Image Award Love, Legacy, and the Work That Lasts
The 'Elsbeth' nominee reflects on what recognition means after decades in the game—and shares the real key to longevity: craft, curiosity, and staying ready.
01/28/2026
03:24
Rev. Jesse Jackson: In His Own Words- Civil Rights Act of 1968, Post MLK, and PUSH
On the heels of his passing, we remember the life of Rev. Jesse Jackson.
02/17/2026
01:54
The Impact Report: ICE Under Scrutiny, Senate Races Heat Up, and the Cost of Getting It Wrong
A top Border Patrol official is sidelined after fatal shootings tied to immigration enforcement, families demand accountability in multiple cases, ICE’s future becomes a campaign issue, and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett earns a major Senate endorsement.
01/30/2026
01:54
The Impact Report: Jesse Jackson Changed American Politics Forever
Before Barack Obama won the White House, Jesse Jackson proved a Black candidate could build a national coalition — and forced the Democratic Party to see Black voters as political power.
02/17/2026
01:45
The Impact Report: Reparations Challenge Advances, Conversion Therapy Ban Overturned, and Birthright Citizenship Debate Intensifies
A federal judge allows a lawsuit against Evanston’s reparations program to proceed, the Supreme Court sides with a challenge to Colorado’s conversion therapy ban, and courts continue weighing efforts to restrict birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.
04/02/2026
01:55
The Impact Report: War Powers Debate, Georgia’s 25-Point Swing and DEI Rollbacks on Campus
House Democrats push to limit military escalation in Iran, Republicans hold Georgia’s 14th district amid a major shift toward Democrats, and the University of Missouri strips funding from Black student groups as 2028 tax battles take shape.
04/10/2026
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