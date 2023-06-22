BET Awards 2023: Top 5 Stellar Tribute Performances
06/12/2023
Take a trip back in time to some of the most stellar performances.
Exclusive
03:00
Give It Up for - Taraji P. HensonBET Awards 2023
Decorated actress and previous BET Awards host Taraji P. Henson delivered a memorable speech honoring her fellow Black queens at the 2021 show and continues to impress with her style.
06/22/2023
Exclusive
02:39
Give It Up for - Lil' KimBET Awards 2023
Whether it's shutting down the red carpet with bold looks or giving electrifying live performances, Lil' Kim has cemented herself as a modern legend in hip hop.
06/22/2023
Exclusive
03:39
Remember This! Pt. 4 - Iconic MomentsBET Awards 2023
Relive these iconic BET Awards performances from Janelle Monáe, Latto and Busta Rhymes.
06/21/2023
Exclusive
03:42
Remember This! Pt. 3 - Trailblazing WomenBET Awards 2023
Cardi B, Doechii and Tems took full command of the BET Awards stage with their electrifying performances and acceptance speeches.
06/21/2023
Exclusive
03:46
Only at the BET AwardsBET Awards 2023
There's never a dull moment at the BET Awards, and the ceremonies of the past few years included powerful speeches on social issues, heartfelt tributes to late stars and fire performances.
06/21/2023
Exclusive
03:26
Give It Up for - Cardi BBET Awards 2023
Cardi B always makes a splash at the BET Awards whether she's winning Album of the Year in 2019, performing while pregnant in 2021 or killing it with her red carpet fashion every year.
06/21/2023
01:10
SZA 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice NomineeBET Awards 2023
SZA “Kill Bill” is nominated for the 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Award. See how to have your vote count.
06/20/2023
01:10
Nicki Minaj 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice NomineeBET Awards 2023
Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl” is nominated for the 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Award. See how to have your vote count.
06/20/2023
01:04
Lizzo 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice NomineeBET Awards 2023
Lizzo “About Damn Time” is nominated for the 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Award. See how to have your vote count.
06/20/2023
01:21
Jack Harlow 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice NomineeBET Awards 2023
Jack Harlow “First Class” is nominated for the 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Award. See how to have your vote count.
06/20/2023
01:02
Future 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice NomineeBET Awards 2023
Future “Wait For You” is nominated for the 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Award. See how to have your vote count.
06/20/2023
00:55
Drake 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice NomineeBET Awards 2023
Drake “Jimmy Cooks” is nominated for the 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Award. See how to have your vote count.
06/20/2023
01:02
Burna Boy 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice NomineeBET Awards 2023
Burna Boy “Last Last” is nominated for the 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Award. See how to have your vote count.
06/20/2023
01:15
Beyonce 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice NomineeBET Awards 2023
Beyonce “Break My Soul” is nominated for the 2023 BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Award. See how to have your vote count.
06/20/2023
Trailer
00:30
Vote Now for the BET Awards 2023 Viewer's Choice AwardBET Awards 2023
It's your chance to decide whether Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, SZA, Burna Boy, Jack Harlow, Future, Beyoncé or Drake will win the Viewer's Choice Award at the BET Awards 2023 on Sunday at 8/7c.
06/20/2023
Exclusive
02:04
BET Awards - Remember This! Pt. 2, Presented By the U.S. ArmyBET Awards 2023
Look back at some of the rawest, most unforgettable rap performances at the BET Awards, including Kendrick Lamar's explosive 2015 production and Migos's dynamic stage takeover in 2018.
06/20/2023
01:13
BET Awards 2023: 5 Things You Should Know About LizzoBET Awards 2023
The pop star is nominated for four BET Awards this year!
06/16/2023
00:53
BET Awards 2023: 5 Looks From Coco Jones That Were Jaw-DroppingBET Awards 2023
The songstress kills it onscreen and off!
06/16/2023
01:09
BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye CandyBET Awards 2023
06/16/2023
