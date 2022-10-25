Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know Last Year's Presenter Remy Ma
09/08/2022
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM!
Exclusive
04:01
Ladies of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates female artists on the rise and trailblazing OGs with special performances and speeches from GloRilla, Lil' Kim, Remy Ma and Trina.
10/25/2022
Exclusive
03:50
Artists Under 30 at the BET Hip Hop AwardsBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates up-and-coming hip-hop artists pushing the genre forward including King Combs, Lil Tjay, GloRilla and Armani White.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
03:21
Three Biggest Moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
From GloRilla's showstopping performance to Trina's honoree speech, relive some of the most must-see moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
03:49
Five Most Turnt Moments of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Check out the five most exciting moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, including GloRilla's electrifying mainstage debut, an all-star reunion of Loud Records artists and more.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
05:38
Top Three Speeches from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Watch the best acceptance speeches from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, including GloRilla's exuberant win and I Am Hip Hop honoree Trina's emotional spotlight.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
12:15
Best Interviews from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Red CarpetBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
DJ Envy talks to some of the biggest rappers as they walk the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 red carpet and gets one-on-one time with host Fat Joe, Armani White, Lil' Kim, GloRilla, Trina and more.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
04:53
OGs of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Check out the rap legends who graced the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 stage with performances, speeches and more, including Fat Joe, N.O.R.E., Drink Champs, Pusha T and Trina.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
30:38
'22 in 30: Full Show RecapBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Relive highlights from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, including host Fat Joe's marching band entrance, the Joey Bada$$ tribute performance and Trina's I Am Hip Hop Award acceptance speech.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
03:11
Charged - Consciousness at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Explore how artists used their platforms and voices to highlight community issues and spread social awareness at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
01:22
Tayy Brown Freestyles on Rap City '22BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Tayy Brown spits a verse off the dome live on Rap City '22 as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
03:04
DDG's Memorable Career FirstsBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
DDG thanks his fans for their support and shares some notable firsts in his budding career, including early meet and greets and celebrity encounters.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
03:00
The Most Lyrical Moments at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
The fans have spoken, and Jeezy and EST Gee's interactive set, DNA's battle rap and Pusha T and No Malice's reunion performance were the most lyrical moments at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/20/2022
Exclusive
56:13
Million Dollaz Worth of Game: BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 SpecialBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Gillie Da King and Wallo267 bring their podcast to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 red carpet and chat with Havoc, David Banner, Remy Ma and others about their projects, music, style and more.
10/19/2022
Exclusive
13:15
G Herbo Is a Father Before Anything ElseBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
G Herbo weighs in on his double album "Survivor's Remorse," prosecutors using hip-hop lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings, fatherhood and the dangers of being a rapper.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
02:32
G Herbo Gets Real About the Risk of Being a RapperBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
G Herbo opens up to Big Tigger about always having to watch his back as a rapper and craving normalcy in a world where social media erases the boundary between public and private life.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
02:08
Lil' Kim Wants to Pass the Torch to Up-and-Coming ArtistsBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Yume and Tayy Brown dish on what it's like to have Lil' Kim as their mentor, and Lil' Kim gushes about welcoming the two up-and-coming artists into her empire.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
04:28
Big Tigger Reflects with Remy MaBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Big Tigger sits down with Remy Ma, and she digs into the evolution of Fat Joe's career, her daytime hosting stint and how hip hop has taken over the mainstream.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
02:58
Lil' Kim Speaks on the Power of MusicBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Lil' Kim gets deep about the universal power of music and how it finds people at the right time, how she broke into the hip-hop industry at a young age and more.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
04:07
DJ Drama Reveals His New Snoop Dogg CollabBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
DJ Drama discusses his desire to do more voice-over work, his Generation Now record label earning three BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations, what to expect on his next album and more.
10/18/2022
