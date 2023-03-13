BET Awards 2023: 5 Speeches That Moved Our Hearts
05/23/2023
Actress Marsai Martin encouraged the younger generation to user their voice.
Mary J. Blige Talks About Her 'Ruthless' Character on 'Power Book II: Ghost'
The actress says her character will be even more ruthless this season.
03/13/2023
04:43
'Swarm' Creator Janine Nabers Explains Why Black Storytelling is Important
'Swarm' is currently streaming on Prime Video.
03/15/2023
04:25
'Swarm' Stars Chlöe Bailey & Dominique Fishback Talk Steamy Scenes
'Swarm' is currently streaming on Prime Video.
03/15/2023
09:00
Keanu Reeves & The Cast of 'John Wick 4' Talk About Freedom
Reeves and the cast, including the late Lance Reddick, talk about the new installment of 'John Wick'.
03/23/2023
06:12
Teyana Taylor and A.V. Rockwell Discuss 'A Thousand and One'
The film opens everywhere on March 31.
03/31/2023
04:09
Actress Nia Long Speaks On How Technology Impacts Finding Missing Persons
The actress also shares what she’s looking forward to in 2023.
04/06/2023
02:42
'Big George Foreman' Star Khris Davis Talks Starring In A Biopic
The biopic is set to release on April 28.
04/28/2023
13:48
TikTok Star Savannah ‘VanVan’ McConneaughey Wants To Work With Tyler Perry And Appear on ‘Abbott Elementary’
VanVan and her family also discuss going viral and how they keep her safe on social media.
05/09/2023
03:59
‘Praise This’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett Talks About Her Big Break In Hollywood And The Faith Walk That Ignited Her Spiritual JourneyAmerica in Black
In the latest episode of BET News’ “America In Black,” the actress, best known for starring in Tyler Perry's BET+ show “Zatima,” talks about her new role.
05/16/2023
08:53
Halle Bailey on Brandy, Anika Noni Rose's Impact and Openness to Play Janet Jackson in Biopic
In an interview with BET, the actress also spoke about her gratitude for God opening doors for her.
05/17/2023
01:47
Actress Marsai Martin encouraged the younger generation to user their voice while accepting the "Young Star" award at last year's ceremony.
05/23/2023
00:54
BET Awards 2023: Megan Thee Stallion Steps Back into the Limelight
The starlet reaches new heights as she elevates the fashion game.
05/24/2023
01:36
BET Awards 2023: Reliving the Top 5 Unforgettable Showstoppers from Last Year's Epic Ceremony
Lizzo opened up the show with a soulful rendition of “About Damn Time.”
05/24/2023
00:54
BET Awards 2023 Zendaya Continues To Raise The Bar On Style
The starlet reaches new heights as she elevates the fashion game.
05/24/2023
00:55
BET Awards 2023 Latto's Sartorial Flair Steals the Spotlight On and Offstage
2022's Best New Artist shows no signs of slowing down
05/24/2023
01:14
BET Awards 2023: Lil Wayne's Top 5 Unforgettable BET Awards Moments
The veteran emcee surprised fans with an exceptional performance during last year’s ceremony.
06/01/2023
01:05
BET Awards 2023: Experience Doechii's Music With These Unmissable Tracks
Doechii took the 2022 BET Awards stage by storm with her electrifying performance of "Persuasive" and "Crazy."
06/01/2023
00:57
BET Awards 2023: Flashback To The Fashions of 2003
The early 2000s were quite the time in fashion.
06/01/2023
01:36
BET Awards 2023: 5 Essential Will Smith Movies
The veteran actor’s career spans over four decades.
06/01/2023
03:28
The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 2, 2023The Breakfast Club
The team clowns Jess Hilarious about her fashion choices, Charlemagne plays mediator between DJ Envy and Gunplay, deets about Megan Thee Stallion’s new situation and more.
06/02/2023
Trailer
00:30
America in Black Covers the Culture E1
The leading voices in the community are covering the biggest stories impacting Black culture today and tomorrow on America in Black, with an all-new episode Sunday, July 2, at 10/9c.
06/05/2023
Trailer
00:30
America in Black Is Dedicated to Black News Stories
America in Black offers a new vision of journalism, focusing on relevant stories concerning Black life and news that often goes underreported from other sources, airing Sunday at 10/9c.
06/05/2023
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2023 Will Be a Night to RememberBET Awards 2023
Join the legends of hip hop at one of culture's biggest nights, where the year's most exciting artists take the stage and claim top honors, airing live on Sunday, June 25, at 8/7c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:45
Donnie Simpson's Video Soul Is Back on BET+
Donnie Simpson returns after 25 years with captivating interviews and celebrity guests on the BET+ original revival of Donnie Simpson's Video Soul, streaming now.
06/01/2023