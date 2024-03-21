Diarra From Detroit
After Show - A Course in Miracles
Season 1 • 04/18/2024
Diarra Kilpatrick and castmate Jon Chaffin sit down to reflect on the magic of having the whole cast share scenes, Danger's motivations, their favorite line from the episode and more.
After Show - Chasing GhostsDiarra From DetroitS1
Diarra Kilpatrick sits down with castmate Bryan Terrell Clark to discuss the kinetic opening to the series, how they connect to the act of ghosting and more.
03/21/2024
Exclusive
07:59
After Show - The RussianDiarra From DetroitS1
Diarra Kilpatrick talks with Bryan Terrell Clark and Claudia Logan about the distinctly different divorce parties in the episode and how the pressure to be "good" can stifle personal exploration.
03/21/2024
Exclusive
08:09
After Show - The One That Got AwayDiarra From DetroitS1
Diarra Kilpatrick and Claudia Logan discuss how the episode explores the complicated friendship between their characters and the nature of healing trauma.
03/21/2024
Exclusive
03:57
Diarra From Detroit - Behind the ScenesDiarra From DetroitS1
Diarra Kilpatrick, Morris Chestnut and the cast of Diarra From Detroit give a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the BET+ original series and compliment each other.
03/21/2024
Exclusive
04:01
Diarra From Detroit - Raised in the DDiarra From DetroitS1
Diarra Kilpatrick and the Diarra from Detroit cast talk about authentically representing the Motor City onscreen and how the title character rediscovers her love of her hometown.
03/22/2024
Exclusive
08:10
After Show - All InDiarra From DetroitS1
Diarra Kilpatrick chats with DomiNque Perry and Bryan Terrell Clark about the episode's slick 1970s blaxploitation vibes, the main character's big mistake, unexpected suspects and more.
03/28/2024
Exclusive
08:12
After Show - Snapshots of a RendezvousDiarra From DetroitS1
Diarra Kilpatrick and castmate DomiNque Perry sit down to talk about how Aja's gala scene celebrated Black excellence, showcased Detroit hairstyles, and honored T Baby's Motor City anthem.
04/04/2024
Exclusive
08:06
After Show - FishbonesDiarra From DetroitS1
Diarra Kilpatrick and cast member Morris Chestnut talk about using the O.J. Simpson verdict as a historical touchstone and dig into the unspoken truths of Diarra and Swa's relationship.
04/11/2024
Exclusive
07:57
Exclusive
08:19
After Show - The House on BlaineDiarra From DetroitS1
Diarra Kilpatrick sits down with Bryan Terrell Clark and Shannon Wallace to discuss casting choices, what's next for their characters, their favorite scenes from the season finale and more.
04/25/2024
