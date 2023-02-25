2023 NAACP Image Awards: Zendaya Always Steps Out In Style
02/06/2023
The actress has become a fashion icon in just a few short years.
Highlight
01:56
54th NAACP Image AwardsAngela Bassett Wins Entertainer of the Year
Angela Bassett takes home Entertainer of the Year at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
05:25
54th NAACP Image AwardsDwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Accept the President's Award
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union give an impassioned speech while accepting the President's Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:17
54th NAACP Image AwardsDwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Get the President’s Award
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are honored with the President’s Award for their activism and work for trans rights.
02/25/2023
01:21
54th NAACP Image AwardsWakanda Forever Wins Outstanding Motion Picture
The movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" wins Outstanding Motion Picture at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
00:52
54th NAACP Image AwardsViola Davis Wins Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis accepts the trophy for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in the film “The Woman King.”
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:04
54th NAACP Image AwardsBenjamin Crump Is the Social Justice Impact Award Recipient
Attorney Benjamin Crump is recognized for his dedication to justice, service and civil rights work at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:16
54th NAACP Image AwardsAbbott Elementary Wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
05:48
54th NAACP Image AwardsBenjamin Crump Receives the Social Justice Impact Award
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump gives a powerful acceptance speech at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Exclusive
02:36
54th NAACP Image AwardsSerena Williams Accepts the Jackie Robinson Sports Award
Serena Williams takes the stage and accepts the Jackie Robinson Sports Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:25
54th NAACP Image AwardsBennie G. Thompson Accepts the Chairman's Award
Congressman Bennie G. Thompson takes home the Chairman's Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:10
54th NAACP Image AwardsBennie G. Thompson Is This Year's Chairman's Award Honoree
Congressman Bennie G. Thompson is honored with the Chairman's Award for his continued commitment to public service.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:06
54th NAACP Image AwardsAngela Bassett Wins Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett accepts the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:16
54th NAACP Image AwardsSerena Williams Receives the Jackie Robinson Sports Award
Serena Williams is honored with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award for her groundbreaking tennis career and larger social impact.
02/25/2023
Exclusive
04:21
54th NAACP Image AwardsMade in Their Image - Serena Williams
Cari Champion, Thomas Q. Jones and Sheryl Lee Ralph reflect on Serena Williams's astounding career and what her success has meant for Black representation in athletics, business and beyond.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:44
54th NAACP Image AwardsNicco Annan Wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Nicco Annan accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
00:40
54th NAACP Image AwardsQueen Latifah Hosts a Night Honoring Black Culture
Queen Latifah welcomes the crowd of nominees and honorees to the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Exclusive
04:17
54th NAACP Image AwardsDirect Effect/Filmmaker Spotlight
Regina King talks about being a storyteller in front of and behind the camera, and "The Woman King" director Gina Prince-Bythewood shares how she creates a safe space on set.
02/25/2023
Exclusive
06:42
54th NAACP Image AwardsIt's the Style for Me - Women's Fashion
Angela Bassett's regal ensemble, Viola Davis's eye-catching orange gown and Lizzo's geometric dress turned heads at past NAACP Image Awards.
02/24/2023
Exclusive
01:18
54th NAACP Image AwardsRoad to NAACP Image Awards - Morris Chestnut
"Boyz n the Hood" star Morris Chestnut is nominated for the Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for "The Best Man: The Final Chapters."
02/24/2023
