The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 22, 2023
Season 1 • 05/30/2023
The team blasts DJ Envy for going too far with Rick Ross, chats about a would-be commercial starring Jess Hilarious and more.
The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 2, 2023The Breakfast Club
The team clowns Jess Hilarious about her fashion choices, Charlemagne plays mediator between DJ Envy and Gunplay, deets about Megan Thee Stallion’s new situation and more.
06/02/2023
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 29, 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
The crew discusses Jess Hilarious wearing pajamas, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God's phone call with Gunplay, and Megan Thee Stallion's possible romance with soccer star Romelu Lukaku.
06/08/2023
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of June 5, 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
The crew discusses the need for privacy, Jess Hilarious and Claudia Jordan joke about Charlamagne Tha God's big mouth, and Tamika Mallory talks about giving Black people a seat at the table.
06/14/2023
