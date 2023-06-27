Kid Capri on How Hip Hop Proved the Skeptics Wrong
06/25/2023
DJ Kid Capri reflects on 50 years of hip hop and how the genre became more than a fad, and his daughter Vina Love shows off her old school-inspired gown.
04:06
Patti LaBelle - "The Best"BET Awards 2023
Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle pays tribute to the late Tina Turner with a moving cover of "The Best."
06/27/2023
06:27
Fat Joe, Remy Ma and More Perform a MedleyBET Awards 2023
Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Fabolous and Styles P take the BET Awards 2023 stage to perform a medley of hits, including "All the Way Up," and “Breathe.”
06/27/2023
02:39
Lil Uzi Vert - "Spin Again"BET Awards 2023
Lil Uzi Vert takes the BET Awards 2023 stage to perform his track “Spin Again.”
06/27/2023
01:44
Layzie Bone on Working with Both Tupac and BiggieBET Awards 2023
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Layzie Bone reflects on his successful career in hip hop, including recording music with both Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.
06/27/2023
01:35
Yo-Yo Talks Money and 50 Years of Hip HopBET Awards 2023
Rapper Yo-Yo talks about not making the money she deserved early in her music career, the experiences she gained over the years and her cooking show "Downright Delicious."
06/27/2023
02:14
The BET Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsBET Awards 2023
Pretty Vee interviews Queen Naija, Styles P and Adjua Styles on the BET Awards 2023 red carpet to discuss fashion, hip hop's 50th anniversary and more.
06/27/2023
01:16
BET Awards 2023: Hot Couples Who Ruled The Red CarpetBET Awards 2023
These stylish duos made us look twice.
06/27/2023
03:22
"Set" Shakur Speaks on "Left Eye" Lopes's Painting of TupacBET Awards 2023
Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur discusses the close relationship between her brother Tupac Shakur and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and the meaning behind Lopes's painting of Tupac.
06/27/2023
02:07
Day Two at House of BET Is a Total VibeBET Awards 2023
The vibes at House of BET are elite, with goers experiencing the Rip the Runway fashion show, a dope performance from rap phenom Lady London, the 2023 Nissan ARIYA and so much more.
06/27/2023
01:22
BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes Accepts the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award,’ Delivers Legendary Medley of HitsBET Awards 2023
The Brooklyn native tearfully accepted the prestigous honor for his contribution to hip hop and the culture.
06/27/2023
05:51
Old School Hip Hop Joins the New SchoolBET Awards 2023
Hip-hop legends Kid ‘n Play, 69 Boyz, Unk and GS Boyz join Nelly, Dem Franchize Boyz, Soulja Boy and F.L.Y. at the BET Awards 2023 for a medley that includes "Tootsee Roll" and "Crank Dat."
06/26/2023
11:44
Busta Rhymes Performs His Biggest SongsBET Awards 2023
Busta Rhymes rocks the mic at the BET Awards 2023, showing off his vocal dexterity on hits like "Ante Up," "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See" and more.
06/26/2023
00:57
Styles P and Adjua Styles Make Their BET Awards EntranceBET Awards 2023
Styles P and his wife, Adjua Styles, share their excitement about the 50th anniversary of hip hop, Busta Rhymes's Lifetime Achievement award and how hip hop runs the world.
06/26/2023
01:11
Queen Naija Celebrates 50 Years of Hip HopBET Awards 2023
Queen Naija rolls up to the red carpet to talk with Pretty Vee about what hip hop means to her as an R&B artist and Busta Rhymes getting a top honor at the show.
06/26/2023
01:00
Marisstella Marinkovic and Yetunde Faparusi Stop ByBET Awards 2023
Marisstella Marinkovic and Yetunde Faparusi chat with Pretty Vee about the all-new 2023 Nissan ARIYA and tease a big BET Awards 2023 show announcement.
06/26/2023
02:34
Lola Brooke - “Don’t Play With It”BET Awards 2023
Lola Brooke takes the BET Amplified Stage to perform her track “Don’t Play With It” at the BET Awards 2023.
06/26/2023
01:55
Kali - “Area Codes”BET Awards 2023
Kali takes the BET Amplified Stage to perform her track “Area Codes” at the BET Awards 2023.
06/26/2023
04:25
13:25
Busta Rhymes Wins the Lifetime Achievement AwardBET Awards 2023
Busta Rhymes accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2023.
06/25/2023
