Mulatto featuring Gucci Mane - "B**** from Da Souf" and More 10/27/2020
Rapper Mulatto performs her hits "B**** from Da Souf," "Muwop" and "Youngest and Richest" from her 2020 album 'Queen of Da Souf' with help from Gucci Mane.
Watching
Performance
05:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Jamaica Represents in the Reggae Cypher
Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Koffee, Skip Marley and Shenseea contribute unique verses to a reggae-themed cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:55
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Burna Boy featuring Chris Martin - "Monsters You Made"
Burna Boy and Chris Martin perform their song 'Monsters You Made' at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:55
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020The Hottest Cyphers in the Game Now Collaborate
Ade, Buddy, Flo Milli and Deante' Hitchcock contribute unique verses in a freestyle cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:50
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Big Sean, Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign - "Body Language"
Big Sean performs the sensual song "Body Language" from his album 'Detroit 2' with collaborators Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign.
10/27/2020
Performance
00:45
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Reuben Vincent Freestyle Encourages Voting
Charlotte rapper Reuben Vincent performs a freestyle to promote voting in the crucial 2020 presidential election.
10/27/2020
Performance
04:23
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Tobe Nwigwe - "Try Jesus"/"Eat"
Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe performs his songs "Try Jesus" and "Eat" live at the Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
04:01
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Rising Hip-Hop Stars Flex in the Political Cypher
Jack Harlow, Rapsody, Flawless Real Talk, Polo G and Chika drops bars in a political freestyle at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:45
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020City Girls - "Kitty Talk"/"Jobs"
City Girls perform their songs "Kitty Talk" and "Jobs" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:07
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Lil Baby featuring 42 Dugg - "We Paid"
Lil Baby and 42 Dugg perform "We Paid," their song about coming up in the rap game, at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
01:23
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020YBN Cordae Showcases His Lyrical Abilities
Rapper YBN Cordae addresses police brutality and racial inequality during his freestyle verse at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:57
Mulatto featuring Gucci Mane - "B**** from Da Souf" and More
Rapper Mulatto performs her hits "B**** from Da Souf," "Muwop" and "Youngest and Richest" from her 2020 album 'Queen of Da Souf' with help from Gucci Mane.
10/27/2020
Performance
04:13
BET Hip Hop Awards 20202 Chainz featuring Lil Wayne - "Money Maker"
Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz team up for a performance of their song "Money Maker" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:30
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020A Tribute to Pop Smoke: Quavo Performs a Medley
In a tribute to Pop Smoke at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, Quavo performs the late rapper's songs "Shake the Room" and "Aim for the Moon."
10/27/2020
Performance
00:29
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Pretty Yellow Lays Down Some Fiery Rhymes
Pretty Yellow gives her perspective on police brutality against the Black community and promotes sticking together and voting to make a difference.
10/27/2020
Exclusive
03:01
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020These Black Creators Are Voting with Their Art
Sway Calloway, Rapsody and young artists Sage Guillory and Neka King explain how creating art and exercising your right to vote can help create your future.
10/27/2020
Exclusive
05:13
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Preview & The Real Cost of Vaping
DJ Vibe shares details about nominated artists and performers to watch at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, Jackson quizzes a hip-hop fan, and both draw awareness to the pitfalls of vaping.
10/27/2020
Speech
00:39
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Lil Baby Accepts the Award for Impact Track
Lil Baby accepts the award for Impact Track for his song 'The Bigger Picture.'
10/27/2020
Speech
00:47
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Pop Smoke Posthumously Wins Best New Hip Hop Artist
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 co-host Karlous Miller accepts the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist, sponsored by Pandora, on behalf of the late Pop Smoke.
10/27/2020
Speech
02:18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Rapsody Wins Lyricist of the Year
Rapsody accepts her award for Lyricist of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Speech
05:28
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Master P Is Honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award
Rapper and music mogul Master P looks back on his decades-long career while accepting the I Am Hip Hop Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021