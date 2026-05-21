BET Current: Lauryn Hill Responds, Spelman Makes History, and BET Awards Album Race Heats Up
05/19/2026
On BET Current, Lauryn Hill addresses why she never released a second studio album, Spelman College celebrates seven valedictorians with perfect GPAs, and we break down early Album of the Year predictions ahead of the 2026 BET Awards.
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Watching
05:47
BET CURRENT: Boots Riley Breaks Down ‘I Love Boosters,’ Satire, Sisterhood and Fighting Loneliness
In conversation with BET Current, Boots Riley explains why women anchor his new film, how boosters became the vehicle for labor critique and surrealism, and why collectivizing struggle — not just fixing your own house — is the real message.
05/21/2026
01:27
BET Current: Cardi B and Lil’ Kim Share the Stage, Jake Paul Faces Blackface Backlash, Gabrielle Union Mourns Her Father
A surprise Madison Square Garden moment sparks hip-hop unity, Jake Paul draws criticism over blackface comments, and Gabrielle Union shares a heartfelt tribute following her father’s passing.
04/06/2026
01:50
BET Current: Clipse Return, Keisha Lance Bottoms Advances, and D’Angelo’s Daughter Turns Grief Into Art
On BET Current, Imani Archer shares one of D’Angelo’s final voicemails in a deeply personal new song, Keisha Lance Bottoms secures Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and Clipse reenter the BET Awards conversation with their long-awaited reunion album.
05/21/2026
01:43
BET Current: Coachella Brings Black Joy, Kamala Hints at 2028 and Influencer’s Death Sparks Questions
From Tems, Wizkid and Teyana Taylor lighting up the desert to Vice President Kamala Harris addressing 2028 speculation and the tragic death of Ashlee Janae in Tanzania, this week’s headlines span culture and politics.
04/14/2026
01:45
BET Current: Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, and Barack Obama Make Headlines with New Additions and Powerful Appearances
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence celebrate the arrival of a new grandbaby, while Barack Obama and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani make a heartwarming appearance in the Bronx. Plus, Karen S. Carter makes history as the first Black woman CEO of Dow Inc.
04/21/2026
01:57
BET Current: Labor Dispute in Mississippi, Stephen A. vs. Megan, and Robin Thede’s Five Proposals
Black workers in Mississippi raise concerns over a guest worker program, Stephen A. Smith weighs in on Megan Thee Stallion’s breakup drama, and Robin Thede reveals she turned down five marriage proposals
04/30/2026
02:28
BET Current: Lauryn Hill Responds, Spelman Makes History, and BET Awards Album Race Heats Up
On BET Current, Lauryn Hill addresses why she never released a second studio album, Spelman College celebrates seven valedictorians with perfect GPAs, and we break down early Album of the Year predictions ahead of the 2026 BET Awards.
05/19/2026
05:20
BET Current: Lizzo Talks Chili’s Nostalgia, Rule-Breaking Legacy and Being Called “Brave”
In a candid conversation on BET Current, Lizzo opens up about her full-circle Chili’s partnership, redefining body confidence in the spotlight, and why she sees herself as a joyful rule breaker on the right side of history.
05/26/2026
01:43
BET Current: Megan Thee Stallion’s Breakup Buzz, Michael Smashes Box Office Records, and D-Wade Shows Up for Gabrielle Union
Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion’s split from Klay Thompson, the Michael biopic scores a historic $217 million global debut, and Gabrielle Union shares how Dwyane Wade is supporting her through grief — plus a reminder about the 2026 BET Awards
04/27/2026
01:52
BET Current: NAACP Makes Historic Move as Halle Bailey and K. Michelle Make Headlines
The civil rights organization calls for Trump’s removal under the 25th Amendment, Halle Bailey celebrates softness and Black love in You Meet in Tuscany, and K. Michelle returns to BET with something to say.
04/10/2026
01:44
BET Current: Racist Rant Sparks Backlash, Sarah Jakes Roberts Injured, and LaToya Jackson Addresses Janet’s Absence
Laura Loomer faces outrage after a racist attack on Candace Owens, Sarah Jakes Roberts recovers from a serious trampoline injury, and LaToya Jackson explains why Janet skipped the Michael premiere
04/23/2026
01:30
BET Current: Reginae Carter Opens Up About School Rejections, Tatyana Ali Details Traumatic Birth, and Nick Cannon Admits to a Dating Double Standard
On BET Current, Reginae says Lil Wayne’s lyrics may have cost her elite school admissions, Tatyana Ali recounts a dangerous labor experience that fueled her maternal health advocacy, and Nick Cannon explains why his son can date but his daughter cannot
05/05/2026
01:45
The Impact Report: Reparations Challenge Advances, Conversion Therapy Ban Overturned, and Birthright Citizenship Debate Intensifies
A federal judge allows a lawsuit against Evanston’s reparations program to proceed, the Supreme Court sides with a challenge to Colorado’s conversion therapy ban, and courts continue weighing efforts to restrict birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.
04/02/2026
01:55
The Impact Report: War Powers Debate, Georgia’s 25-Point Swing and DEI Rollbacks on Campus
House Democrats push to limit military escalation in Iran, Republicans hold Georgia’s 14th district amid a major shift toward Democrats, and the University of Missouri strips funding from Black student groups as 2028 tax battles take shape.
04/10/2026
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