Get To Know The Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
03/21/2023
The cast talks to BET.com about the upcoming movie.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
04:09
Nia Long Speaks On How Technology Impacts Finding Missing Persons
The actress also shares what she’s looking forward to in 2023.
01/23/2023
04:42
Lenny Kravitz Reveals What Black Women Taught Him
Son of actress Roxie Roker and godson of Ciecly Tyson and Diahann Caroll also discussed his latest film 'Shotgun Wedding.'
01/26/2023
06:05
Bel Air S2 | The Cast Unveils One Flaw They Wish They Could Change In Their Characters
The second season of 'Bel Air' returns to Peacock on Feb. 23!
02/23/2023
05:17
Bel Air S2| Tatyana Ali Talks Joining Cast Of Bel-Air
The actress, who played Ashley Banks, in the original 1990s series, has returned to the show in a new role, guiding the newest Ashley played by Akira Akbar.
02/24/2023
03:20
Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Wanted To Normalize ASL In ‘Creed III’
The actor is making his directorial debut in 'Creed III'.
03/02/2023
04:57
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Difference Between Actor Michael B. Jordan Vs. Director Michael B. Jordan
The actress stars in 'Creed III'.
03/03/2023
04:25
Mary J. Blige Talks About Her 'Ruthless' Character on 'Power Book II: Ghost'
The actress says her character will be even more ruthless this season.
03/13/2023
04:25
'Swarm' Stars Chlöe Bailey & Dominique Fishback Talk Steamy Scenes
'Swarm' is currently streaming on Prime Video.
03/15/2023
05:36
Get To Know The Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
The cast talks to BET.com about the upcoming movie.
03/21/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 4 Is Now on BET
It's brother against brother as battle lines are drawn in blood on Season 4 of Carl Weber's The Family Business, premering on BET this Tuesday at 9/8c.
03/24/2023
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's ZatimaTyler Perry's Zatima's Returns to BET+
Temptation is everywhere for Zac and Fatima on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, now streaming on BET+.
03/24/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10 BET Family Fun Night
Wednesdays are all about family, with back-to-back episodes of the Tyler Perry-created series House of Payne and Assisted Living, followed by The Ms. Pat Show, starting at 9/8c on BET.
03/20/2023
Trailer
01:00
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023