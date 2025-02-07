Shop Boyz - "Party Like a Rock Star"
06/09/2025
Shop Boyz performs their hit song "Party Like a Rock Star" at the BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live! preshow, sponsored by Simply Spiked.
Exclusive
01:38
Van Van is celebrating her crown.BET Awards 2025
Van Van's CROWN premiere moment is a tribute to hair freedom, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression. Brought to you in partnership with Dove.
07/02/2025
Exclusive
01:06
BET Awards 2025 - Davontaé Washington, Presented by SheaMoisture HairBET Awards 2025
Presented by SheaMoisture Hair, renowned hairstylist Davontaé Washington creates a wide range of elegant looks at the Tyler Perry's Sistas Salon.
06/30/2025
Exclusive
29:51
The BET Awards 2025 in 30 Minutes, Presented by State Farm®BET Awards 2025
Relive the best BET Awards 2025 moments, including Jamie Foxx's emotional speech, Teyana Taylor's performance and much more, in this recap presented by State Farm.
06/27/2025
Highlight
01:44
Chris Brown Wins the Viewer's Choice AwardBET Awards 2025
DC Young Fly accepts the BET Awards 2025 Viewer's Choice Award, presented by McDonald's, on behalf of winner Chris Brown for his song "Residuals."
06/24/2025
Exclusive
01:30
Deleon Gets the Crowd Rocking on the BET Awards Red CarpetBET Awards 2025
Winner of the Deleon DJ competition, Thurston, gets the crowd rocking on the BET Awards Red Carpet.
06/24/2025
Exclusive
03:16
Deleón Opening Acts Pledge Winner Speaks on his InfluencesBET Awards 2025
Deleón Opening Acts Pledge DJ Competition winner speaks on his influences, today's DJ scene & more.
06/23/2025
Exclusive
01:00
Specialty Cocktails to Soulful Sounds with DeleónBET Awards 2025
From specialty cocktails to soulful sounds, Deleón curated a true vibe on the 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet.
06/23/2025
02:30
Legacy in Motion: HBCYOU Effect, Presented by P&GBET Awards 2025
Presented by P&G, HBCU alums and student ambassadors reflect on the HBCYOU scholarships and how they help recipients achieve their dreams.
06/18/2025
Highlight
02:15
Coins and Confessions, Presented by AllyBET Awards 2025
Presented by Ally, stars attending the BET Awards 2025 Red Carpet Live! preshow sound off on their best financial advice.
06/16/2025
Highlight
01:36
Doechii Accepts the Best Female Hip Hop Artist AwardBET Awards 2025
Doechii steps onto the BET Awards 2025 stage to accept the Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award.
06/10/2025
Performance
08:26
Kirk Franklin Performs a Medley of HitsBET Awards 2025
Kirk Franklin performs a medley of beloved gospel hits, including "Silver and Gold," "Do It Again" and "Stomp," with Tamar Braxton, Jamal Roberts and Muni Long at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Highlight
03:02
Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon AwardBET Awards 2025
Gospel legend Kirk Franklin accepts the fourth and final Ultimate Icon Award of the night at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Highlight
01:00
GloRilla Accepts the Best Gospel/Inspirational AwardBET Awards 2025
GloRilla, Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music step onto the BET Awards 2025 stage to accept the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for "RAIN DOWN ON ME."
06/10/2025
Performance
02:20
Brittney Spencer - "No More Rain (in This Cloud)"BET Awards 2025
Brittney Spencer performs "No More Rain (in This Cloud)" during the Angie Stone tribute at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Performance
20:04
Celebrating 25 Years of 106 & ParkBET Awards 2025
Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, T.I., B2K, Bow Wow and others perform their hits in celebration of the 25th anniversary of 106 & Park at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Performance
08:20
Snoop Dogg Performs a Medley of HitsBET Awards 2025
Snoop Dogg performs a medley of hits, including "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" and "The Next Episode," with Charlie Wilson, Warren G and Kurupt at the BET Awards 2025.
06/10/2025
Highlight
08:10
Snoop Dogg Accepts the Ultimate Icon AwardBET Awards 2025
Rapper and Renaissance man Snoop Dogg accepts the third Ultimate Icon Award of the night at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Performance
02:25
Andra Day - "Killing Me Softly with His Song"BET Awards 2025
Andra Day performs "Killing Me Softly with His Song" during the Roberta Flack tribute at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
Highlight
02:08
Mariah Carey Is an Ultimate Icon Award RecipientBET Awards 2025
Legendary songstress Mariah Carey accepts the second Ultimate Icon Award of the night, presented by Total Wireless, at the BET Awards 2025.
06/09/2025
