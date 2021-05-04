Ron Bass Rates the Latest Looks from June Ambrose and More
04/05/2021
Visual artist and designer Ron Bass gives his take on Beyonce's animal prints, Iman Shumpert's casual couture, Jay-Z's street style and more.
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Highlight
06:38
Ade Samuel Tells Us What's Hot and What's Not
Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel reviews Jodie Turner-Smith's eclectic ensemble, Justine Skye's structured dress, Teyana Taylor's bold prints and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
06:26
Duckie Confetti Rates the Flyest Celebs from 1 to 5
Designer Duckie Confetti shares his take on Kim Kardashian's mixed-materials, Lil' Kim's throwback look, Yandy Smith's bold prints and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
05:53
Lori Harvey Breaks Down Looks from Teyana Taylor and More
Influencer Lori Harvey explains what she likes and doesn't like about Jordyn Woods's camo look, her mom Marjorie Harvey's couture dress, Zendaya's sleek suit and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
06:20
No IG Jeremy Stamps His Favorite Fashion Looks
Stylist Jeremy 'No IG Jeremy' Haynes weighs in on what he would change about trend-heavy outfits from Andre 3000, H.E.R., Indya Moore and others.
04/05/2021
Highlight
07:11
Ron Bass Rates the Latest Looks from June Ambrose and More
Visual artist and designer Ron Bass gives his take on Beyonce's animal prints, Iman Shumpert's casual couture, Jay-Z's street style and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
06:19
Rox Brown Gives a Yay or Nay on Looks from Pharrell and More
Stylist Rox Brown rates and reviews ASAP Rocky's high-fashion ensemble, Lil' Kim's signature look, her own style statement and more.
04/05/2021
Highlight
05:19
Stylist iCON Billingsley Rates Lizzo, Yung Miami and More
Celebrity stylist iCON Billingsley gives his expert input on Janelle Monae's standout accessories, Lizzo's curvy pants look, Yung Miami's neon couture and more.
04/07/2021
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