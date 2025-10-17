Top 5 Countdown

106 & Sports Top 5 Moments: Gary Payton & Tim Hardaway Take Over 106 & Sports

This week’s Top 5 Moments brings nothing but hall-of-fame energy. Gary Payton and Tim Hardaway break down their legacies, talk about their sons carving out their own lanes in the league, and debate whether the rest of the world has finally caught up to the NBA. Plus, Cam and Ashley draft their ultimate Thanksgiving plates.