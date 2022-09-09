Hip Hop Awards 2022: Rap Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Produced by Pharrell Williams 09/23/2022
The Grammy Award-winning producer has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry across genres.
Watching
01:06
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 6 Times Our Favorite Celebrities Dazzled At The BET Hip Hop Awards
These stars showed up with eye-catching custom embellished outfits and glittery accessories.
09/09/2022
01:17
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know This Year's Host Fat Joe
Tune in to see Joey Crack make his hosting debut on Oct. 4 at 9 PM ET on BET.
09/13/2022
01:56
Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Nominations Are In!
Drake leads with 14 nominations, followed by Kanye West with ten nods and Kendrick Lamar with nine.
09/14/2022
01:14
City Girls' JT Clapped Back After Being Mistaken For Saweetie
She explained why she is frustrated with how female rappers are being pitted against each other.
09/14/2022
01:22
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Midwest Style Throughout The Years
The cool, laid back vibe they bring to their music is often replicated in their fashion.
09/15/2022
01:09
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know GloRilla
The BET Hip Hop Awards airs on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET!
09/16/2022
01:23
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know Saucy Santana
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET!
09/20/2022
01:03
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Latto’s Most Memorable BET Hip Hop Awards Moments
Tune into the ceremony airing Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 PM ET!
09/21/2022
05:35
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fat Joe Wants This Year’s Hip Hop Awards To Be The “Greatest” Ever Made
The host of this year's show is hyped up and honored to be the master of ceremonies!
09/23/2022
02:10
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Meet the Nominees for 'Hip Hop Artist of the Year'
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9pm!
09/23/2022
01:03
01:35
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know This Year's ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Honoree Trina
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 pm ET!
09/26/2022
01:14
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get To Know ‘Breakthrough’ Nominee Nardo Wick
The rising star representing Jacksonville, FL, rose to fame with his viral hit 'Who Want Smoke.'
09/27/2022
01:11
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Meet ‘Breakthrough’ Nominee Blxst
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 pm ET!
09/28/2022
01:35
MC Lyte Addresses DJ Akademiks Who Called Hip Hop Pioneers 'Dusty'
The first female rapper to receive a Grammy nomination called the comments a “disservice.”
09/29/2022
01:03
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 30th Anniversary of Iconic Loud Records To Be Honored
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 pm ET!
09/30/2022
01:01
BET Reveals 'BET Hip Hop Awards' 2022 Cypher Talent
Watch the Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 pm ET!
09/30/2022
01:12
Lil Wayne Honored by National Museum of African American Music with Exhibition Highlighting Legacy
The exhibit allows fans to view his Grammy Award, a handwritten letter from Rikers Island, and other artifacts.
10/03/2022
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and LOUD 30 Close Out The Show With Club-Poppin’ Melody Of Hits
Iconic members of the LOUD 30 camp had the audience on their feet!
10/04/2022
01:08
Hip Hop Awards 2022: GloRilla Left Speechless After Taking Home ‘Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist’ Award
This marks the Memphis native’s first-ever award recognition.
10/04/2022
