Gettin' Busy - Evolution of Dance in Hip Hop
12/17/2024
Experts break down the history behind the dances that have moved hip hop for decades, including popping and locking, freestyle and more.
Exclusive
11:11
Celebrity Highlights - New EditionBET Soul Train Awards 2023
New Edition has always been a member of the Soul Train Awards family, from winning Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Album by a Group or Band in 1989 to taking the stage to perform in 2012.
12/05/2023
01:00
Black + Iconic with Jay-Z: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Jackson State University senior describes the amazing bridges the hip-hop impresario has built between music, business and politics.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Missy Elliott: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Jackson State University senior tells why she’s so inspired by the game changing hip-hop legend.
01/26/2024
Exclusive
03:51
Standing on Business - Quinta Brunson55th NAACP Image Awards
Follow the meteoric rise of multi-hyphenate Quinta Brunson, from her social media videos and Buzzfeed to "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "Abbott Elementary" and the main stage at the Emmys.
02/20/2024
Exclusive
03:49
Standing on Business - Donald Glover55th NAACP Image Awards
From the "30 Rock" writers' room to the Grammys and Emmys main stages, Donald Glover's wide-ranging talent has blazed a unique path through the worlds of entertainment and business.
03/13/2024
Exclusive
05:46
Icon in the Making - Teyana Taylor55th NAACP Image Awards
From choreographing for Beyoncé to making music to racking up critical praise for her roles in movies like "A Thousand and One," there's no stopping Teyana Taylor.
03/20/2024
Exclusive
08:15
BET Awards 2017 Lookback - Xscape
Xscape discusses reuniting for the first time in 18 years and performs "Understanding," "Who Can I Run to" and "Just Kickin' It."
05/28/2024
Exclusive
06:20
The Best of BET Award Speeches - Mary J. Blige
No matter how many awards she wins, Mary J. Blige always stays humble and remembers to shout out God and her loyal fans in her acceptance speeches, including these five from the BET Awards.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
12:22
For the Culture - Usher: Confessions
Usher's diamond-certified 2004 album "Confessions" sent the R&B crooner's career into the stratosphere with hits like "Yeah!" and "Burn," music videos and BET Awards live performances.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
03:26
Look Back - 2023 BET Awards with the Sistas Cast
The ladies of Sistas recall their favorite moments from the 2023 BET Awards, including their fun cocktail party with fans, and look forward to Usher's big moment and more at the 2024 show.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
07:11
BET Awards 2017 Lookback – Trey Songz
After performing "Nobody Else but You" and "Animal," Trey Songz chats backstage about his look for the show and his movie "Blood Brother."
06/27/2024
Exclusive
09:40
For the Culture - Method Man
Method Man burst onto the scene with Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 debut album, and his solo records, collaborations with A-list artists and acting career have kept him in the spotlight ever since.
07/01/2024
Exclusive
09:26
For the Culture - Usher: 8701
See how Usher's third album "8701" brought him a new level of recognition, backed by unforgettable videos and performances.
07/01/2024
03:07
Flau'Jae Johnson x Hip Hop Awards Nissan Amplified Stage Performance
Straight from Baton Rouge, the October BET Amplified Artist of the Month Flau’Jae Johnson blew us away with her debut Hip Hop Awards performance on the Nissan Amplified Stage. She’s truly a star on and off the court!
10/15/2024
Exclusive
01:11
2024 Hip Hop Awards Nissan Mobile Studio Recap
We transformed the all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks into The Nissan Mobile Studio, a state of the art recording studio, and it was a HIT on the #HipHopAwards red carpet. Stay locked in to see where we'll be next! @nissanusa #NissanMobileStudio #NissanAmplified #HipHopAwards
10/18/2024
Exclusive
05:55
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rap City Booth 2022
Host Big Tigger looks on as Rapsody, Havoc and G Herbo take turns setting the iconic Rap City Booth on fire with their energetic freestyles.
10/18/2024
15:10
BET Talks: Dave East & AraabMuzik on Collaboration, Culture, and CreativityBET TalksS1
Dave East and AraabMuzik dive into their creative process, the cultural impact of their music, and the grind that keeps them authentic in an ever-evolving industry.
12/04/2024
28:03
BET Talks: JoeyBada$$ on Career Highs, Hard Truths, and a BET BanBET TalksS1
The award-winning rapper-turned-actor opens up about his Clive Davis Artist-in-Residence honor, Oscar-winning film, first stop-and-frisk experience, new music plans, and how he got banned from 106 & Park and the BET offices.
12/04/2024
Exclusive
10:54
