For the Love of Hip Hop
02/03/2025
Hip-hop legends MC Lyte, T.I., The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy and others discuss their earliest memories of falling in love with the genre, how it has changed their life and much more.
Exclusive
02:30
It's a Vibe - Soul Train Line Scramble Board BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Look back at Soul Train dancers shuffling around letters on the show's famous scramble board to spell out the names of notable performers and figures in Black history.
11/30/2023
01:00
Black + Iconic with Jay-Z: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Jackson State University senior describes the amazing bridges the hip-hop impresario has built between music, business and politics.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Missy Elliott: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Jackson State University senior tells why she’s so inspired by the game changing hip-hop legend.
01/26/2024
Exclusive
05:06
The 55th NAACP Image Awards - Funniest Moments55th NAACP Image Awards
Look back at some of the funniest interactions at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, including moments between Lil Rel Howery and Usher, Keke Palmer's iconic television scene reenactment and more.
04/01/2024
Exclusive
08:15
BET Awards 2017 Lookback - Xscape
Xscape discusses reuniting for the first time in 18 years and performs "Understanding," "Who Can I Run to" and "Just Kickin' It."
05/28/2024
Exclusive
06:20
The Best of BET Award Speeches - Mary J. Blige
No matter how many awards she wins, Mary J. Blige always stays humble and remembers to shout out God and her loyal fans in her acceptance speeches, including these five from the BET Awards.
06/25/2024
Exclusive
07:11
BET Awards 2017 Lookback – Trey Songz
After performing "Nobody Else but You" and "Animal," Trey Songz chats backstage about his look for the show and his movie "Blood Brother."
06/27/2024
Performance
14:16
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback – Best of I Am Hip Hop Winners
Check out memorable performances from past I Am Hip Hop honorees at the BET Hip Hop Awards, including Lil' Kim, Nelly and more.
10/09/2024
Exclusive
06:41
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Lookback — West Coast OGs
Check out past performances from West Coast legends Ice Cube, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and more.
10/11/2024
Exclusive
08:08
Welcome to Rap City with Kanye West, T.I. and More Big Names
Go back in time as Kanye West, Bow Wow, Lil Wayne, T.I. and more show off their freestyle skills on BET's long-running, fan-favorite show Rap City.
10/15/2024
03:07
Flau'Jae Johnson x Hip Hop Awards Nissan Amplified Stage Performance
Straight from Baton Rouge, the October BET Amplified Artist of the Month Flau’Jae Johnson blew us away with her debut Hip Hop Awards performance on the Nissan Amplified Stage. She’s truly a star on and off the court!
10/15/2024
Exclusive
01:11
2024 Hip Hop Awards Nissan Mobile Studio Recap
We transformed the all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks into The Nissan Mobile Studio, a state of the art recording studio, and it was a HIT on the #HipHopAwards red carpet. Stay locked in to see where we'll be next! @nissanusa #NissanMobileStudio #NissanAmplified #HipHopAwards
10/18/2024
Exclusive
05:55
BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback - Rap City Booth 2022
Host Big Tigger looks on as Rapsody, Havoc and G Herbo take turns setting the iconic Rap City Booth on fire with their energetic freestyles.
10/18/2024
Exclusive
22:14
Inside Look - Influencer Cyphers
Devale Ellis, Yolanda Adams, Angela Rye and more step into the booth and try out their freestyle skills with the help of expert rap coaches.
10/25/2024
15:10
BET Talks: Dave East & AraabMuzik on Collaboration, Culture, and CreativityBET TalksS1
Dave East and AraabMuzik dive into their creative process, the cultural impact of their music, and the grind that keeps them authentic in an ever-evolving industry.
12/04/2024
28:03
BET Talks: JoeyBada$$ on Career Highs, Hard Truths, and a BET BanBET TalksS1
The award-winning rapper-turned-actor opens up about his Clive Davis Artist-in-Residence honor, Oscar-winning film, first stop-and-frisk experience, new music plans, and how he got banned from 106 & Park and the BET offices.
12/04/2024
Exclusive
10:54
Gettin' Busy - Evolution of Dance in Hip Hop
Experts break down the history behind the dances that have moved hip hop for decades, including popping and locking, freestyle and more.
12/17/2024
29:34
01:30
BET Current: Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, and More Honored With Street Names in Miami
Miami-Dade County celebrates its hip-hop icons by renaming streets and unveiling mural plans in Liberty City.
03/28/2025
Promo
00:15
Lost in the Sauce
The classmates take an emotional tour of a slave plantation, Saucy Santana's partying creates conflict in the house, and the group learns the consequences of missing an assignment. Tuesday, 9/8c on BET
08/06/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Promo
00:30
Trials, Tribulations, and.Tutors?
The housemates act as advocates in their Converged Media class, Karlous objects to the program's heavy workload, and an emotional field trip to a youth homeless shelter inspires the group. Tomorrow, 9/8c on BET
08/04/2025
Trailer
00:30
One Is The Loneliest Number
Despite best efforts, Karen refuses any kind of comforting company while the rest of the Sistas confront their own problems. Catch an all-new Sistas next Wednesday at 9/8c on BET.
08/01/2025