Road to the NAACP Image Awards - Jazmine Sullivan

02/23/2023

Get to know Jazmine Sullivan, an award-winning singer-songwriter with a growing list of career achievements who is nominated for Outstanding Female Artist at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

02:24

54th NAACP Image Awards
Quinta Brunson Stops By The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

Brunson is the award-winning creator of ‘Abbott Elementary’.
03/04/2023
06:40

54th NAACP Image Awards
Peep The Fashions From the 2023 NAACP Red Carpet

The celebs did not come to play!
03/04/2023
04:41

54th NAACP Image Awards
Black Excellence on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

Celebs spoke about their definition of Black excellence.
03/04/2023
Exclusive
02:43

54th NAACP Image Awards
Future Proof - Caleb McLaughlin

Breakout "Stranger Things" star Caleb McLaughlin got his start on the Broadway stage and has been racking up notable roles, awards and social media followers ever since.
03/02/2023
Exclusive
03:41

54th NAACP Image Awards
Marla Gibbs - The Matriarch of Comedy

Best known as wisecracking housekeeper Florence Johnston on "The Jeffersons," Marla Gibbs's comedic timing is unmatched, and her unforgettable characters are now part of television history.
03/01/2023
Exclusive
03:50

54th NAACP Image Awards
Black Stars Talk Hair and Fashion on the Style Stage

Gia Peppers chats with MC Lyte, Blac Chyna, Kyla Pratt and more about their hairstyles and fashion at the 54th NAACP Image Awards My Black Is Beautiful Style Stage.
02/28/2023
Highlight
01:56

54th NAACP Image Awards
Angela Bassett Wins Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett takes home Entertainer of the Year at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
05:25

54th NAACP Image Awards
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Accept the President's Award

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union give an impassioned speech while accepting the President's Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:17

54th NAACP Image Awards
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Get the President’s Award

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are honored with the President’s Award for their activism and work for trans rights.
02/25/2023
01:21

54th NAACP Image Awards
Wakanda Forever Wins Outstanding Motion Picture

The movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" wins Outstanding Motion Picture at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
00:52

54th NAACP Image Awards
Viola Davis Wins Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis accepts the trophy for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in the film “The Woman King.”
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:04

54th NAACP Image Awards
Benjamin Crump Is the Social Justice Impact Award Recipient

Attorney Benjamin Crump is recognized for his dedication to justice, service and civil rights work at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:16

54th NAACP Image Awards
Abbott Elementary Wins Outstanding Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
05:48

54th NAACP Image Awards
Benjamin Crump Receives the Social Justice Impact Award

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump gives a powerful acceptance speech at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Exclusive
02:36

54th NAACP Image Awards
Serena Williams Accepts the Jackie Robinson Sports Award

Serena Williams takes the stage and accepts the Jackie Robinson Sports Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:25

54th NAACP Image Awards
Bennie G. Thompson Accepts the Chairman's Award

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson takes home the Chairman's Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:10

54th NAACP Image Awards
Bennie G. Thompson Is This Year's Chairman's Award Honoree

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson is honored with the Chairman's Award for his continued commitment to public service.
02/25/2023
Highlight
01:06

54th NAACP Image Awards
Angela Bassett Wins Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett accepts the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2023
Highlight
02:16

54th NAACP Image Awards
Serena Williams Receives the Jackie Robinson Sports Award

Serena Williams is honored with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award for her groundbreaking tennis career and larger social impact.
02/25/2023
Exclusive
04:21

54th NAACP Image Awards
Made in Their Image - Serena Williams

Cari Champion, Thomas Q. Jones and Sheryl Lee Ralph reflect on Serena Williams's astounding career and what her success has meant for Black representation in athletics, business and beyond.
02/25/2023
