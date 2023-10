HBweCU: The Loudest & Proudest Homecomings

HBCU homecomings are the flyest parties of the year. Known as one of the birthplaces of Black kings and queens, HBCUs are places of comfort and the spots we call home, long after graduation. We live for the days when we can leave our busy schedules for a weekend and go back to the schools that made us. Here are the HBCUs that turn Black excellence and Black joy up to the max during homecoming season!