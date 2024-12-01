2023 Baby Bump Watch
01/12/2024
Baby bumps are on full display as glowing celebrities expect additions to their families, including Ashanti, Bresha Webb, Sexyy Redd, LightSkinKeisha and more.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Get Set for High Drama Every Thursday on BET
Strap in for high drama every Thursday night starting at 9/8c with fan favorites like Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tyler Perry's Sistas and more, plus the BET premiere of Diggstown.
02/29/2024
Trailer
00:30
Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons Season 2 Trailer
Families quarrel in Sag Harbor, but they're united by an enemy with development plans on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, airing March 20 at 9/8c on BET.
02/28/2024
Trailer
00:30
55th NAACP Image Awards55th NAACP Image Awards
Celebrate Black excellence at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, featuring appearances from living legends and up-and-coming stars, airing Saturday, March 16, at 8/7c.
02/27/2024
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Zatima Season 2 Trailer
Zac and Fatima face new temptations and the trials of a long-term commitment on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Tyler Perry's Zatima, now on BET, Tuesdays at 10/9c.
02/26/2024