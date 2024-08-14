Lil' Mo Performs a Medley of Her Hits

McDonald's shines at the 2024 BET Experience and BET Awards BET Awards 2024

McDonald's had an unforgettable weekend with BET. They shined a light on the 5 Change of Fashion Designers one the BET Awards red carpet and on the biggest stage of the night. Then at the #BETExperience fans got to enjoy and one of a kind fashion show featuring unique pieces from the Change of Fashion Designers while grabbing a snack at the McRig sampling vehicle. Fans and festival goers were fed and full of smiles courtesy of McDonald's.