Respect Due - 50 Cent
09/08/2022

50 Cent deserves props for achieving success in multiple industries, including becoming a multi-platinum rapper, impactful entrepreneur, talented actor and prolific TV producer.

Watching

Exclusive
06:25

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G

Dr. Dre helped define and cultivate the West Coast rap scene with his boundless artistry and devotion to bringing up-and-coming talent into the fold, including his stepbrother Warren G.
09/16/2022
Exclusive
04:59

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Respect Due - Pioneers of Hip Hop, Pt. 2

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 spotlights Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Schoolly D and more artists who got the genre off the ground and revolutionized its sound.
09/16/2022
Exclusive
04:58

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Respect Due - Gimme a Beat

Hip hop evolved from turntablism to sampling to the raw rhythms of trap music due to the creativity and ingenuity of DJs, MCs, producers and rappers from the 1970s to today.
09/15/2022
Exclusive
03:23

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
2022 Was Good to Coi Leray

Coi Leray's talent and hustle have earned her hit songs, features from today's top artists, and platforms to showcase her creativity in music videos and on her own cooking show.
09/15/2022
Exclusive
03:25

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Best New Hip Hop Artist - Lookback

Before another performer takes the crown, let's look at the previous winners of the Best New Hip Hop Artist Award, including Cardi B, DaBaby and the late Pop Smoke.
09/14/2022
Exclusive
05:30

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Top Speeches of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

LL Cool J, Tyler, the Creator and Nelly graciously accept three of the most outstanding awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 with speeches honoring the hip-hop heroes who came before them.
09/12/2022
Exclusive
03:49

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Worldwide - MCs Retracing Their African Roots

How Vic Mensa, Chance the Rapper, Jidenna and Wale are building bridges and renewing their ancestral connections to Africa through their music, annual trips, creative collabs and more.
09/12/2022
Exclusive
05:02

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Family Tree - Saweetie and MC Hammer

Not the only musical heavyweight in her family, Saweetie and her uncle MC Hammer changed the rap game and have inspired fans from across generations through their philanthropic work.
09/12/2022
Exclusive
04:42

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
A Look Back at Hustler of the Year Winners

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 reflects on the artists who have defined hustle in previous years, including 50 Cent, Sean "Love" Combs, Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Saweetie.
09/09/2022
Exclusive
04:42

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Respect Due - Pioneers of Hip Hop, Pt. 1

DJ Kool Herc, Grandmaster Flash, Coke La Rock and MC Sha-Rock were instrumental in creating hip hop culture in the 1970s and 80s via their innovative approaches to making music.
09/09/2022
Exclusive
05:05

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Hip Hop Awards Five Biggest Laughs of 2021

Nick Cannon's alter ego, backstage Monopoly and hosting shenanigans make the list of the funniest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
09/08/2022
Exclusive
04:56

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
2022 Was Good to Latto

Atlanta native Latto started rapping at age eight and hasn't stopped since, racking up competition wins, chart-topping hits, a BET Best New Artist Award, and a spot on tour with Lizzo.
09/08/2022
Exclusive
05:23

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Nelly Is Still Hot in Herre After All These Years

Hip-hop star Nelly's decades-long career has included success in several music genres, as well as movies and reality TV, after winning BET's first-ever Best New Artist Award in 2001.
09/08/2022
Exclusive
03:27

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Respect Due - 50 Cent

50 Cent deserves props for achieving success in multiple industries, including becoming a multi-platinum rapper, impactful entrepreneur, talented actor and prolific TV producer.
09/08/2022
Exclusive
05:27

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Respect Due - Latin Hip Hop

From legendary pioneers DJ Charlie Chase and The Real Roxanne to contemporary greats like Fat Joe, here are the big names in Latin Hip Hop who have inspired generations of artists.
09/08/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello

While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00

Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+

A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00

Welcome to the Black Hamptons

New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October

From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

BET Her Supports Suicide Prevention Week

Watch original short films about struggling in silence and the lasting impacts of past traumas when BET Her Presents: The Lifeline premieres September 10 at 10/9c on BET Her.
08/19/2022