Season 2020 Full Episode (05:35)
21 hours ago 106 & Park: Mic Check: Ledisi on Wild Tour Stories and Song Inspirations

106 & Park: Mic Check: Ledisi on Wild Tour Stories and Song Inspirations

Ledisi answers fan questions on her dream collaborators, being inspired by her musical parents and the wildest thing that's ever happened to her while on tour.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music