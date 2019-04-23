Season 2019 Clip (01:19)
10 hours ago BET Breaks: Elizabeth Warren Wants to Cancel Student Debt

BET Breaks: Elizabeth Warren Wants to Cancel Student Debt

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren unveiled her $1.25 trillion plan to cancel student loan debt for about 95 percent of debtors during her CNN Town Hall on Monday night.

