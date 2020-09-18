Season 2020 Clip (03:33)
18 hours ago BET Soul: Baby Rose - "Borderline"

BET Soul: Baby Rose - "Borderline"

Baby Rose, accompanied by a live band, performs "Borderline," her song about the emotional struggle of being hung up on someone, from her 2019 album "To Myself."

