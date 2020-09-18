Baby Rose - "Show You"
Singer-songwriter Baby Rose delivers a moody, soulful performance of "Show You" from her debut album "To Myself."
Singer-songwriter Baby Rose delivers a moody, soulful performance of "Show You" from her debut album "To Myself."
Singer Baby Rose is backed by her band as she performs "Marmot" from her EP "Golden Hour."
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS