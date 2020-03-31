Season 2020 Clip (01:00)
BET BUZZ: See Lizzo’s Special Treat For COVID-19 Hospital Workers

Singer Lizzo sent hot lunches to emergency room doctors and nurses at local hospitals who are on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus.

