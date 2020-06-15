Season 2020 Clip (01:10)
BET BUZZ: Atlanta Man Fatally Shot In Wendy's Drive-Thru By Police

Atlanta resident Rayshard Brooks was reportedly shot and killed by police on June 12 during a struggle with officers in a Wendy’s drive-thru line.

