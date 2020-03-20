Season 2020 Clip (00:51)
11 hours ago BET BUZZ: Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion and Others TikTok from Quarantine

As the world practices social distancing to slow COVID-19's spread, stars like Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion and Kandi Burruss are putting out TikTok videos to stay connected. 

