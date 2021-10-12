Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (01:30)
23 hours ago BET BUZZ: Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Face Civil Rights Charges

BET BUZZ: Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Face Civil Rights Charges

Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey was placed on administrative leave after shooting Blake in August 2020, but returned to duty in April of 2021.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news