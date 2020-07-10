Season 2020 Clip (01:14)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Future Announces COVID-19 Scholarship For College Freshmen

Atlanta rapper Future is stepping up big time to help out students heading to college this fall with his "I'm Still a Dreamer" scholarship for incoming college freshmen.

