Season 2020 Clip (01:13)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: GoFundMe For George Floyd Raises More Than $1 Million In A Day

BET BUZZ: GoFundMe For George Floyd Raises More Than $1 Million In A Day

Created by Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, the GoFundMe received more than 72,000 donations totaling to $1.7 million as of Friday morning (May 29).

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news