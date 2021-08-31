BET BUZZ: Take A Look At The Colorful Hair Spotted On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Jussie Smollett Suffers Setback In Alleged Attack Trial
The actor was accused of staging a hate crime.
The actor was accused of staging a hate crime.
Gold jewelry, Adidas tracksuits, and bucket hats!
Ruth takes matters into her own hands as she desperately plots her escape. Tyler Perry's Ruthless Season 2 is now streaming on BET+.
The NAACP Image Awards salutes the incomparable Eddie Murphy for his box-office success and for influencing many Black actors and comedians like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.
COMMENTS